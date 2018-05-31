Xiaomi Mi 8, MIUI 10, Mi Band 3 launch LIVE UPDATES: Mi 8 with a notched display launched

Xiaomi Mi 8, Mi Band 3, and MIUI 10 will be announced at the company’s annual product launch event Shenzhen, China today. Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun is expected to host the keynote, which kicks off at 2 PM local time (11:30 AM IST). The company will stream the event live via its official Facebook page. The latest updates about the annual product launch event will also be posted on Xiaomi’s official Twitter handle as well as Instagram page.
The highlight of Xiaomi’s event will be its Mi 8 flagship smartphone, said to come with advanced 3D facial recognition system like Apple iPhone X’s, dual rear cameras, a notch on top of display and more. Xiaomi Mi 8 SE, which is speculated to be a higher-end variant of Mi 8 could launch today as well. MIUI 10, which is the company’s latest custom UI, will likely introduce a revamped multitasking menu, boost in performance as well as gesture controls. Meanwhile, Mi Band 3 has already been confirmed by Xiaomi and will feature a touchscreen display and is also said to support gestures.
Xiaomi Mi 8 has a 2.5 curved glass. The smartphone has a 7000 series aluminium frame. It also sports a glass and metal design. The phone continues to have a fingerprint scanner at the back.
Xiaomi Mi 8 will come with a notched display. The phone has a 6.21 Samsung AMOLED display. Full HD+resolution of 2248 x 1080 pixels with a 88.5 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The aspect ratio of the display is 18.7: 9 and up to 600 nits brightness.
The MIUI 10 will rely on artificial intelligence to boost the 'Bokeh' features in the camera. Portrait mode will work on single and dual camera setups well as the front and rear cameras. It will also rely on AI to figure out which apps are used more by the user.
MIUI 10 will have a new task manager which will take advantage of the full screen, which is taller. It maximses screen space, along with full screen space gestures. Users will be able to swipe to delete tasks and long press for more options. Xiaomi will also add new gestures to MIUI 10 given it is now opting for full screen displays across its phones.
MIUI 10 will support displays with 19:9 format. Does this mean a future Xiaomi smartphone with a notch? We will have to wait and see.
Xiaomi's Shenzhen launch event for MI 8 has begun. We know the Mi Band 3 will also be revealed at the event. MIUI 10 is the first product which is being showcased. MIUI 10 will be powered by Artifical intelligence. MIUI 10 will likely have a 3D Touch like feature, where press on the app icon reveals some information about it.