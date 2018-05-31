Xiaomi Mi 8, MIUI 10, Mi Band 3 launch LIVE UPDATES: Mi 8 with a notched display launched

Xiaomi Mi 8, MIUI 10, Mi Band 3 launch LIVE UPDATES: Expected price, specficiations and features. Xiaomi Mi 8, MIUI 10, Mi Band 3 launch LIVE UPDATES: Expected price, specficiations and features.

Xiaomi Mi 8, Mi Band 3, and MIUI 10 will be announced at the company’s annual product launch event Shenzhen, China today. Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun is expected to host the keynote, which kicks off at 2 PM local time (11:30 AM IST). The company will stream the event live via its official Facebook page. The latest updates about the annual product launch event will also be posted on Xiaomi’s official Twitter handle as well as Instagram page.

The highlight of Xiaomi’s event will be its Mi 8 flagship smartphone, said to come with advanced 3D facial recognition system like Apple iPhone X’s, dual rear cameras, a notch on top of display and more. Xiaomi Mi 8 SE, which is speculated to be a higher-end variant of Mi 8 could launch today as well. MIUI 10, which is the company’s latest custom UI, will likely introduce a revamped multitasking menu, boost in performance as well as gesture controls. Meanwhile, Mi Band 3 has already been confirmed by Xiaomi and will feature a touchscreen display and is also said to support gestures.

Also Read: Xiaomi Mi 8, MIUI 10 launch today: Livestream timing for India, how to watch, etc