Xiaomi Mi 8 to launch tomorrow: How to watch live stream, India time, etc

Xiaomi’s annual product launch event is happening on May 31, which is tomorrow. At the company’s gala event in Shenzhen, CEO Lei Jun and his team are expected to launch a glut of new devices including the Mi 8, Mi 8 SE, and Mi Band 3. The event kicks off on Thursday at 2pm local time (11:30am IST), and will be streamed live on Facebook. Alternatively, you can get all the latest updates about the annual product launch event on Xiaomi’s official Twitter handle and Instagram page. Here’s all the details for Xiaomi’s annual product launch event.

Xiaomi annual product launch event: When is it and where is it?

The Chinese tech major is holding its annual product launch event tomorrow. Xiaomi chose Shenzhen as the venue for the launch, the Chinese equivalent to Silicon Valley. The event starts at 2pm local time, which is roughly 11:30am in India. Xiaomi will be live streaming the product launch event as it happens. If you’re around to watch the keynote, you must tune in to Xiaomi’s Facebook page to watch the stream online. You can also get all the updates through the company’s Twitter account or by following Xiaomi on Instagram.

Xiaomi annual product launch event: What to expect?

Xiaomi is planning to launch a ton of new devices at its annual product launch event in Shenzhen. Of course, the big focus will be on the Mi 8 – the company’s next-generation flagship smartphone. The Mi 8 will be the sequel to the last year’s Mi 6 (yes, it will skip the Mi 7 brand name). The Mi 8 will be the eighth-anniversary smartphone for Xiaomi and perhaps the reason the company has been building so much hype around the device.

Being a high-end handset, Xiaomi Mi 8 will be powered by a Snapdragon 845 processor coupled with 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal memory. Leaked photos of the retail box suggest a 16MP front-facing camera and 20/16MP dual cameras on the back. The battery is listed as 3300mAh, while the display is said to be an FHD one. Separately, a leaked promo image of the Mi 8 reveals the device to feature a notch above the screen and the fingerprint scanner on the rear. Many believe Xiaomi Mi 8 will be the first Android smartphone to come with an advanced 3D facial recognition feature, similar to Apple’s FaceID. Beyond that, the Mi 8 will debut face filters similar to Apple’s Animoji and Samsung’s AR Emoji.

Xiaomi Mi 8 will launch in a total of eight international markets, including India. While the smartphone will be made available in China initially, India will see the launch of the flagship shortly. We’re expecting more details to be shared at the keynote event tomorrow. The Mi 8 is expected to cost around Yuan 2,999 (or approx Rs 31,592).

Other than the Mi 8, Xiaomi is expected to launch the Mi 8 SE. It is said to be a lower-end version of the Mi 8, featuring a display notch and a Snapdragon 710 SoC. The previous report indicates that the Mi 8 SE could come in three storage options – 64GB, 128GB and 256GB and all three variants packing 6GB RAM. The Mi 8 SE is also come equipped with AI-powered dual rear cameras with 1.4μm pixel size and a 20MP front snapper with selfie light.

The Mi Band 3 will be announced, alongside the Mi 8 and Mi 8 SE. The third-generation Mi Band has been leaked on many occasions in the past few weeks. During the launch of Xiaomi’s Blue Shark last month, the company’s co-founder and CEO Lei Jun was spotted wearing the Mi Band 3, hinting at the imminent launch of the fitness tracker.

#Mi8 is coming. Do you remember your first Mi phone? pic.twitter.com/oT21OJLHYh — Mi (@xiaomi) May 29, 2018

Based on leaks, the Mi Band 3 will feature a touchscreen display and is also said to support gestures. Apparently, the screen of the Mi Band 3 will be more rounded compared to the Mi Band 2. While it may not look too different from the Mi Band 2, the third-generation Mi Band is likely to support Bluetooth 4.2 and NFC. The Mi Band 3 is also expected to come with a heart rate scanner, sleep monitor and step counter.

Xiaomi will also announce the MIUI 10 on May 31. The latest custom UI is will be different from MIUI 9. Instead, it will be quite similar to what Android P is bringing to the table. The multitasking menu has been revamped, performance will be boosted, and gesture controls will also be present in MIUI 10. According to the leaked information, MIUI 10 is expected to be rolled out for Mi 6, Mi 5S, Mi 5S Plus, Mi 4, Mi 3, Mi 4s, Mi 4C, Mi Mix, Mi Mix 2, Redmi Y1/Lite, Mi Note 2, Redmi Note 3/Pro, Redmi Note 4/4X, Redmi 5A, Redmi Note 5A, Mi 5X, Mi Max, Mi Max 2, and Mi Mix 2S.

