Xiaomi Mi 8 with iPhone X-like ‘notch’ display, Snapdragon 845 SoC launched: Specifications, features

Xiaomi Mi 8 has been officially launched, featuring a 6.21-inch FHD+ display and Snapdragon 845 processor.

Xiaomi has launched the Mi 8 flagship smartphone on Thursday at its annual product unveiling event in Shenzhen. The company is positioning the Mi 8 as an arch-rival to the iPhone X, Galaxy S9+ and OnePlus 6. The Mi 8 succeeds the Mi 6, which was launched in April last year.

In terms of appearance, Mi 8 looks different from the company’s recently launched Mi Mix 2S. The phone sports a 6.21-inch FHD+ display and an aspect ratio of 18:7:9. Like the iPhone X, Xiaomi Mi 8 has a notch above the display, making the company’s first smartphone to adopt the controversial design language. The handset has a wider notch, however. The backside of the phone has a vertically stacked dual-camera setup and a fingerprint scanner.

Under the hood is a Snapdragon 845 processor coupled with 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal memory. For photography, it has dual 12MP cameras, one is a wide-angle one with a 1/2.55-inch size sensor, 1.4µm pixels, and a f/1.8-aperture lens, and the other a telephoto lens with a f/2.4 aperture. Other features include phase detection autofocus (PDAF), 4-axis optical image stabilization (OIS) on the wide-angle module, and an LED flash. The Mi 8 runs MIUI 10 which is based on Android Oreo.

