Xiaomi Mi 8 ‘Explorer Edition’ with in-display fingerprint scanner; Mi 8 SE launched

Xiaomi Mi 8 ‘Explorer Edition’ with an in-display fingerprint scanner and a smaller Mi 8 SE with a Snapdragon 710 have also been made official. Xiaomi Mi 8 ‘Explorer Edition’ with an in-display fingerprint scanner and a smaller Mi 8 SE with a Snapdragon 710 have also been made official.

Xiaomi Mi 8 ‘Explorer Edition’ and Mi 8 SE have also been launched, alongside the Mi 8 flagship smartphone at the company’s annual product unveiling event in Shenzhen. The Mi 8 Explorer Edition is a premium Android phone with a built-in in-display fingerprint scanner, 3D face unlock feature and a translucent back. The specifications and features of the Mi 8 Explorer Edition will remain the same as the Mi 8. Meanwhile, the Mi 8 SE is a cheaper and affordable version of the Mi 8

The star feature of the Mi 8 Explorer Edition with an in-display fingerprint scanner. The sensor is about the same size as a regular fingerprint scanner, just that it is located under the screen. Simply press your finger to unlock the device. Vivo X21 is another smartphone that comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner and has recently gone on sale in India.

Also read: Xiaomi Mi 8 with iPhone X-like ‘notch’ display, Snapdragon 845 SoC launched: Specifications, features

The Mi 8 Explorer Edition is also the first Android smartphone to use 3D face recognition technology, similar to the iPhone X’s FaceID. This means it uses a dot projector to accurately and a flood illuminator to accurately recognise the face. Plus, the Mi 8 Explorer Edition has a translucent back that shows off the internal hardware of the smartphone.

Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition comes with a Snapdragon 845 processor, 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device is priced at 3699 Yuan, which is approximately Rs 39,000.

Xiaomi Mi 8 SE should be seen as a cheaper version of the Mi 8 flagship smartphone. Xiaomi Mi 8 SE should be seen as a cheaper version of the Mi 8 flagship smartphone.

Xiaomi Mi 8 SE: Specifications, features

Xiaomi Mi 8 SE is a cheaper version of the Mi 8 flagship smartphone. It is the first smartphone in the world to be powered by a Snapdragon 710 processor, paired with either 4GB RAM or 6GB RAM and 64GB internal memory. The Mi 8 SE has a smaller 5.8-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and a notch above the bezel-less screen. The smartphone packs a 12MP+5MP dual camera setup. On the front, there is a 20MP selfie snapper powered by AI. The phone starts at 1799 (or approx Rs 18,971) for the base model and goes up to 1999 (or approx Rs 21,080) for the top-end model.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd