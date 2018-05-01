Xiaomi Mi 7 to launch on May 23, official poster leaked online

Xiaomi Mi 7 to launch on May 23 claims leaked online poster. (Image of Mi 6 for representational purposes) Xiaomi Mi 7 to launch on May 23 claims leaked online poster. (Image of Mi 6 for representational purposes)

Xiaomi Mi 7 could launch on May 23 if one goes by an official-looking poster, that was leaked on China’s Weibo network. The poster, which has a Mi Logo on top, features the number 7 and the date May 23 mentioned next below it. However, the image has not been officially shared from Xiaomi’s official Weibo account, but by other accounts on social network. While Xiaomi Mi 7 is one of the most awaited phones from the company, it has so far been silent on the subject of its launch.

Last year, the Xiaomi Mi 6 was launched around April 2017 in China, but the phone never made it to the Indian market. Instead, Xiaomi launched the Mi Mix 2 in India as its flagship phone. The latest leak comes after some screen protectors of the Mi 7 were leaked online. Still given this is not an official poster, it needs to be taken with a pinch of salt.

Xiaomi has just launched the Mi 6X in China, and the Redmi S2 is expected to be the next new phone from the company. It also launched Mi Mix 2S this year, which was an upgrade to last year’s Mi Mix 2 flagship and features the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor on board.

According to other leaks, Mi 7 will likely sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, coupled with 8GB RAM. Reports have also pegged that the Mi 7 will come with an in-display fingerprint scanner with a notch design on the front. The display will be 5.65-inches in size with Full HD+ resolution, and will sport 16MP dual rear cameras and a bigger 4000 mAh plus battery. It could also come with 3D facial recognition for unlocking the device. Reports have also pegged that the Mi 7 will come with wireless charging support.

In India, Xiaomi had introduced the Mi 5 smartphone, though it was not a roaring success like the Redmi phones. The Mi 6 did not come to the market, and instead we had the Mi Mix 2 launch here. Xiaomi usually introduces one Mi flagship phone in India per year. Now, we will have to wait and see whether it will be Mi Mix 2S or the Mi 7, when the latter eventually launches.

