Xiaomi Mi 7 to feature 6-inch bezel-less display, dual rear camera on board

Xiaomi Mi 7 might have a totally different design compared to Mi 6. Mi 7 will have a bigger 6.01-inch display. (Representational Image of Mi 6) Xiaomi Mi 7 might have a totally different design compared to Mi 6. Mi 7 will have a bigger 6.01-inch display. (Representational Image of Mi 6)

Xiaomi’s Mi 7 could launch in the first quarter of 2018 itself with a 6.01-inch full screen display, if one goes by the latest leaks from Chinese media. The latest report from MyDrivers in China also says the Mi 7 will have a dual rear camera with a 16MP sensor setup, and a price tag of $2699 Yuan and 6GB RAM on board. There’s also talk of Xiaomi developing 3D face recognition technology, which apparently will not be making an appearance on the Mi 7 smartphone.

A tipster on Weibo had posted in September as saying the Mi 7 will have a bezel-less display, manufactured by Samsung and this will be a 6-inch OLED full screen, so the latest report is similar to what has previously leaked about the phone. The post had also said Xiaomi’s Mi 7 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 platform processor, which is seen as a given.

The Mi series is Xiaomi’s flagship one, and is usually launched in the first half of the year. Last year, the Mi 6 came with a dual-rear camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, but it continued with the 5-inch display seen on the Mi 5. However, if one goes by the leak, Mi 7 will see a major overhaul. The Mi 6 was not launched in India, though Xiaomi introduced its Mi Mix 2 smartphone in the market.

The idea of Xiaomi introducing a bezel-less, full screen display on its flagship Mi 7 smartphone should not be surprising to anyone. After all, Mi Mix was the original phone that put the spotlight on bezel-less displays and had a 17:9 aspect ratio, though Xiaomi at the time had called it a concept phone. In 2017, we saw a lot of smartphones from flagships to affordable devices launch with this full screen display with 18:9 display from Samsung’s Galaxy S8, S8+ to Note 8, the iPhone X, Honor 9i, Mi Mix 2, etc.

In fact, Xiaomi is expected to add an 18:9 display on the budget Redmi Note 5 as well in 2018, according to the leaked images and reports. We will have to wait and see if Mi 7 is eventually launched for the Indian market or not.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd