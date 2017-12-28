Xiaomi Mi 7 to ditch fingerprint scanner for 3D facial recognition: Report

Xiaomi Mi 7 could feature an iPhone X-like Face ID. (Image credit: Bloomberg) Xiaomi Mi 7 could feature an iPhone X-like Face ID. (Image credit: Bloomberg)

It looks like Xiaomi Mi 7 may not feature a fingerprint scanner, as the company is looking to replace it with a 3D facial recognition feature. According to an information provided by a Chinese tech website My Drivers, Xiaomi is apparently not interested in adding an in-display fingerprint scanner in the flagship smartphone. Instead, the company might be looking to add an iPhone X-like 3D-sensing Face ID system.

The report said that both Huawei and Vivo are looking to add in-display fingerprint scanners in their upcoming flagship smartphones. However, Xiaomi has not shown interest to feature a fingerprint scanner embedded beneath the phone’s display unlike its close competitors in the smartphone business. This should mean that Xiaomi sees the 3D facial recognition technology more secure to unlock the phone than an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Facial recognition technology on a smartphone has gained a lot of traction ever since Apple introduced the iPhone X with Face ID – the feature that allows users to unlock the device by looking at it. In 2018, a number of manufacturers including the likes of Huawei and LG are rumoured to bring a 3D facial recognition feature to smartphones. In fact, Huawei has already teased a depth-camera system that’s promised to be more powerful and accurate than the iPhone X’s Face ID.

Not much has been known about the Mi 7 at this point, but we do know that the upcoming flagship smartphone will be one of the first phones to be powered by the Snapdragon 845 processor. The device is expected to look a lot like the company’s Mi Mix 2 with a large bezel-less display and a premium design to complement. The phone is likely to feature a dual-camera system on the rear as well, although exact details are still missing.

Of course, as with any other leak and rumour, this should be taken with a pinch of salt as we haven’t heard an official word from Xiaomi. The Mi 7 is likely to be announced alongside the Samsung Galaxy S9 and LG G7 at the annual Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, which kicks off in February.

