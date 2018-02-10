Xiaomi Mi 7 specifications leaked, could feature 16MP dual rear cameras, 4480mAh battery

Xiaomi Mi 7 is expected to feature a 5.65-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. Xiaomi Mi 7 is expected to feature a 5.65-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels.

Xiaomi Mi 7, which is the company’s next-generation flagship smartphone could arrive in the market in the first half of the year. Xiaomi during the second Snapdragon Technology Summit in Hawaii in December, announced that the Mi 7 will be the company’s first smartphone to be powered by a Snapdragon 845 mobile processor. Now detailed specifications and features of the upcoming smartphone have leaked in a screenshot by Playfuldroid.

Xiaomi Mi 7 is expected to feature a 5.65-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. Reports suggest that the successor to Mi 6 will come with an Apple iPhone X-like bezel-less display and a notch at the top of the screen. Additionally, the high-end smartphone could ditch the traditional fingerprint scanner in favour of a 3D facial recognition. In fact, the company might be looking to add the same Face ID system that we saw on the iPhone X.

Xiaomi Mi 7 will get dual rear cameras, a combination of 16MP+16MP. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, the phone could feature 6GB/8GB RAM coupled with either 64GB or 128GB storage. The Mi 7 could ship with the company’s latest MIUI 9 user-interface. The Mi 7 could be backed by a massive 4,480 battery, compared to a 3,350mAh one on the Mi 6. Of course, the latest leak need to be taken with a pinch of salt as we’ve seen several conflicting reports concerning the Mi 7.

Reports also claim that Mi 7 could also sport a bezel-less display with a 6-inch OLED screen. Interestingly, an unofficial render leaked by Nigerian site Ninjatech suggests Mi 7 might feature a traditional fingerprint scanner on the back, like the Galaxy S8. It is unclear if Xiaomi will stick with the same design for the Mi 7 that we saw on the Mi 6.

