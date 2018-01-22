Xiaomi Mi 7 render leaked, shows fingerprint scanner on the back

An unofficial render of the Mi 7 has surfaced a month ahead of the phone’s official unveiling. (Image of Xiaomi Mi 6 for representation) An unofficial render of the Mi 7 has surfaced a month ahead of the phone’s official unveiling. (Image of Xiaomi Mi 6 for representation)

There haven’t been a lot of leaks concerning the Mi 7, Xiaomi’s next-generation flagship smartphone. Nevertheless, there has been a constant chatter over the arrival of the Mi 7 at the Mobile World Congress in late February. Now an unofficial render of the Mi 7 has surfaced a month ahead of the phone’s official unveiling. The latest render come from a Nigerian site Ninjatech which shows off the back side of the phone.

If this render is true, the Mi 7 might feature a traditional fingerprint scanner on the back, like the Galaxy S8. This means the Mi 7 will not feature an in-display fingerprint scanner, akin to Vivo X20 Plus UD. On the back of the phone, we also get to see horizontally aligned dual cameras along with an LED flash. It’s not quite the same design as seen on the Mi 6, so we are not sure if Xiaomi will stick with this design.

Interestingly, the report speculates that the Mi 7 might feature wireless charging support. Previous reports had suggested the Mi 7 will come with wireless charging, though we cannot verify this without a word from Xiaomi officially.

Also read: Xiaomi to attend MWC 2018, likely to launch Mi 7 with Snapdragon 845 SoC

The upcoming Mi 7 is a follow up to the Mi 6, which was launched in China last year. The flagship smartphone should include a Snapdragon 845 mobile processor, a bezel-less display, either 4 or 6GB RAM, dual cameras on the back, and a non-removable battery. All signs are pointing to a February unveiling of the Mi 7. However, it’s unclear if Xiaomi ever brings the Mi 7 to India.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd