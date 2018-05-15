Xiaomi gets ready for product event in Shenzen: Will it launch Mi 7?

Xiaomi spokesperson Donovan Sung has indicated that the Mi 7 might be launched at an event in Shenzen. Xiaomi spokesperson Donovan Sung has indicated that the Mi 7 might be launched at an event in Shenzen.

Xiaomi Mi 7 could launch soon as the company gets ready to host a product event in Shenzen, though it has not given an official date for the same. Xiaomi’s global spokesperson Donovan Sung has confirmed that their annual event in Shenzen will see new product announcements, though he did not give out more details. The announcement comes as there have been leaks around the Mi 7 flagship with an official poster of the phone being shared on China’s Weibo.

Xiaomi spokesperson Sung has said in a tweet earlier today, “Mi Fans, we have some exciting news! Xiaomi will be holding its annual launch event in Shenzen. See you all there!” The tweet also features an image of the Shenzen skyline with the company’s headquarters at its centre. It was earlier reported that the Xiaomi Mi 7 could be launched by the end of May.

According to an earlier report by China’s MyDrivers, Xiaomi will have two smartphones at the upcoming event which will take place in May, which will be the Mi 7 and its 8th anniversary edition smartphone. The anniversary edition will have an iPhone X-like 3D face recognition feature, and both phones will run the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. An 8GB RAM variant will also be on the cards, which we have seen in the past is common with Xiaomi’s flagship phones.

Earlier a poster appeared on popular Chinese social network Weibo indicating the Mi 7 will launch soon. The post claimed the new phone will launch on May 23. Some reports also claim Xiaomi will open pre-orders for the Mi 7 from May 27 onward. However, the company has not officially released any information regarding the Mi 7 and its launch.

Leaks suggest that the Xiaomi Mi 7 will feature an in-display fingerprint scanner and a notch design over the display just like the Apple iPhone X, OnePlus 6, etc. The display will be 5.65-inches and come with Full HD+ resolution. Leaks have also claimed Mi 7 will sport 16MP +16MP dual-rear cameras and a battery with over 4,000mAh capacity with wireless charging support.

