Xiaomi Mi 7 could feature in-display fingerprint sensor, hints CEO

Xiaomi Mi 7, which is the company’s upcoming flagship smartphone, could sport an in-display fingerprint sensor. The feature was revealed by Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun in a comment thread of Mi Mix 2s’ disassembled pictures on Chinese social networking site Weibo. Jun confirmed this in reply to a comment by a Weibo user who jokingly mentioned that Mi 7 will include in-display fingerprint sensor. Do note that the discussion seems to have taken place on a light note and the CEO’s comments on Weibo should not be taken as official confirmation. No other details about the smartphone have been revealed.

Xiaomi Mi 7 is a follow up to the Mi 6, which was launched in China last year. Interestingly, an unofficial render of Mi 7, which was put out by Nigerian site Ninjatech earlier this year shows off a traditional fingerprint scanner at the back of the device. Of course, the report needs to be taken with a pinch of salt. On the back of the phone, we also get to see horizontally aligned dual cameras along with an LED flash. It is not quite the same design as seen on the Mi 6.

Xiaomi Mi 7 will arrive in the market with the latest Snapdragon 845 processor. Xiaomi during the second Snapdragon Technology Summit in Hawaii in December last year, announced that the Mi 7 will be the company’s first smartphone to be powered by a Snapdragon 845 mobile processor. The smartphone is expected to feature a 5.65-inch Full HD+ display, though a separate report also hints at a 6-inch bezel-less OLED screen.

Xiaomi Mi 7 specifications leaked, could feature 16MP dual rear cameras, 4480mAh battery

The high-end smartphone could also feature 3D facial recognition for unlocking the device. In fact, the company might be looking to add the same Face ID system that we saw on the iPhone X. Xiaomi Mi 7 will get dual rear cameras, a combination of 16MP+16MP. The phone could come with 6GB/8GB RAM coupled with either 64GB or 128GB storage. The Mi 7 will run the company’s latest MIUI 9 user-interface and the device could be backed by a massive 4,480 battery. Interestingly, reports speculate that the Mi 7 might feature wireless charging support, though we cannot verify this without a word from Xiaomi officially.

