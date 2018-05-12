Xiaomi Mi 7, 8th anniversary edition phone to launch in May: Report

Xiaomi Mi 7 and its 8th anniversary edition phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, coupled with 8GB RAM. (Image of Mi 6 for representation) Xiaomi Mi 7 and its 8th anniversary edition phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, coupled with 8GB RAM. (Image of Mi 6 for representation)

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch two smartphones at the end of May – Mi 7 and its 8th anniversary edition – according to a report on MyDrivers. It adds that the latter device will be the first Android smartphone to sport iPhone X-like 3D face recognition technology. The two phones will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, coupled with 8GB RAM.

Separately, a blogger in China Mocha RQ claims that the Mi 7 could not launch at all, instead Xiaomi’s upcoming device will be called Mi 8. The company is said to skip the ‘7’ moniker as it wants to align the name of its next flagship with its eighth anniversary. Of course, the information needs to be taken with a pinch of salt as Xiaomi announced at the Snapdragon Technology Summit in Hawaii in December last year that the Mi 7 will be the company’s first smartphone to be powered by a Snapdragon 845 mobile processor.

Earlier this month, an official-looking poster revealing Mi 7 launch date as May 23, was leaked on China’s Weibo network. However, the image has not been officially shared from Xiaomi’s official Weibo account. The company has so far been silent on the subject of Mi 7’s launch. Xiaomi Mi 7 is the successor to last year’s Mi 6. The phone never made it to the Indian market. Instead, Xiaomi launched the Mi Mix 2 in India as its flagship phone.

Also Read: Xiaomi Mi 7 specifications leaked, could feature 16MP dual rear cameras, 4480mAh battery

According to other leaks, Mi 7 will come with an in-display fingerprint scanner with a notch design on the front. The display will be 5.65-inches in size with Full HD+ resolution, and will sport 16MP dual rear cameras and a bigger 4,000 mAh plus battery. It could also come with 3D facial recognition for unlocking the device. Reports have also pegged that the Mi 7 will come with wireless charging support.

