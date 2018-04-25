Xiaomi Mi 6X vs Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Nokia 6 (2018): Difference in specifications and features. Xiaomi Mi 6X vs Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Nokia 6 (2018): Difference in specifications and features.

Xiaomi Mi 6X with a Full View display and dual rear cameras has been launched in China. The smartphone succeeds last year’s Mi 5X and is priced starting Yuan 1599 (Rs 16,800 approx) for the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. To recall, the Mi 5X was announced in the Indian market as Mi A1, which is an Android One phone and runs stock version of Android. Mi 6X is speculated to make a debut in the India as well, though there is no official confirmation. The device could be called Mi A2 if it launches in India.

Mi 6X is likely to compete against the company’s own Redmi Note 5 Pro and Nokia 6 (2018) if one goes by the pricing, especially for the base variant of the phone. Mi 6X continues with a metal unibody design with curved back as seen on most Xiaomi phones including the Redmi Note 5 Pro. Based on specifications and features, we compare the Mi 6X, Redmi Note 5 Pro and Nokia 6 (2018).

Mi 6X (Mi A2) vs Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Nokia 6 (2018): Design and display

Xiaomi Mi 6X sports a metal unibody design with a curved back. The phone has vertically aligned dual rear cameras with LED flash tucked in between the two camera lens. It features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Mi 6X is 7.6 mm thin and weighs 166 grams. The phone has a 5.99-inch FHD+ Full View display with 18:9 aspect ratio, which is the same as Redmi Note 5 Pro.

The design on the two phones is appealing and in line with most mid-segment smartphones. However, both Redmi Note 5 Pro and Mi 6X look similar. One big difference though: Mi 6X has a Type-C USB port, while the Redmi phone has a micro-USB one.

Nokia 6 has a sturdy build and it stands out for design. The smartphone is made from a single solid block of 6000 series aluminium. It sports diamond-cut edges and metal frames and comes with contrasting trimmings on the side. For instance, the black coloured variant of Nokia 6 (2018) has copper coloured trimmings on the side and back.

While Nokia 6 does look stylish, it has one major negative point. The display is the older 16:9 aspect ratio, and not the newer 18:9 like the Redmi and Mi phones. Nokia 6 (2018) comes with a 5.5-inch full HD IPS LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Mi 6X (Mi A2) vs Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Nokia 6 (2018): Camera

Mi 6x gets dual rear cameras – 12MP Sony IMX 486 primary sensor with f/1.75 aperture and 20MP Sony IMX 376 sensor with f/1.8 aperture. The camera ships with Artificial Intelligence (AI) scene detection feature, which is said to optimise images after they have been shot. The front shooter is a 20MP Sony IMX 376 sensor with selfie-light. Xiaomi is claiming an improved low-light performance on this phone.

In comparison, Redmi Note 5 Pro sports 12MP (f/2.2 aperture)+5MP (f/2.0 aperture) rear sensors with single tone flash. The selfie shooter is the same as Mi 6X – 20MP with selfie-light and support for Portrait shots. In our review of Redmi Note 5 Pro, the selfie camera performed well and the Portrait mode is impressive for its price. Both Mi 6X and Redmi Note 5 Pro support Face Unlock feature.

Nokia 6 (2018) does not feature dual rear cameras like the Redmi Note 5 or Mi 6X, instead it comes with 16MP PDAF sensor at the back with f/2 aperture and dual-tone flash. The camera performance is one of the best in the price-range, though it does not support ‘Portrait’ option like the other two. The pictures clicked in bright light look crisp and colour reproduction is also accurate. The phone has an 8MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture. The Nokia 6 (2018 ) will also come with face unlock feature, according to the company, though it has not been rolled out yet.

Mi 6X (Mi A2) vs Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Nokia 6: Processor, battery and memory

Mi 6X is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 660 processor with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage. The battery is a 3010 mAh one with support for Quick Charge 3.0 technology, which is said to charge the phone up to 50 per cent in 30 minutes. In comparison, Redmi Note 5 Pro does not support the feature, despite having a massive 4,000mAh battery. Also it has the older micro-USB 2.0 port for charging, unlike the Type-C USB port on the newer phone.

Redmi Note 5 Pro packs an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, expandable upto 128GB via a microSD card slot. Performance is not an issue with Redmi Note 5 Pro as the phone can handle most day-to-day tasks with ease. We did not encounter lag or crashes during our review period.

Nokia 6 (2018) runs Snapdragon 630, which is an octa-core processor. It features 3GB RAM and 32GB storage with microSD card slot support for up to 128GB. Regular usage, including multi-tasking is not a problem on Nokia 6 (2018). Even graphics-heavy games like Asphalt 8, Modern Combat 5 ran without any lag. The phone is backed by a 3,000mAh battery.

Mi 6X (Mi A2) vs Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Nokia 6: Price

Xiaomi Mi 6X starts at Yuan 1599 (Rs 16,000 plus approx) for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option. The 6G RAM and 64GB storage model is priced at Yuan 1799 (19,000 approx), while the higher-end variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Yuan 1999 (Rs 21,000 approx).

Redmi Note 5 Pro price in India starts at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM variant, while the 6GB RAM model costs Rs 16,999. The storage is 64GB on both the variants. Nokia 6 (2018) costs Rs 16,999 and it comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, which is less compared to competition.

