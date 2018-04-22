Xiaomi Mi 6X teaser confirms 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant

A new teaser confirms the Mi 6X will come with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. A new teaser confirms the Mi 6X will come with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage.

Xiaomi isn’t leaving much to the imagination when it comes to the launch of the Mi 6X. In a post to Chinese social media network Weibo (via GizmoChina), Xiaomi has indicated that the upcoming smartphone will be made available with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option as well. This could be the top-end variant of the Mi 6X. Along with that, the phone is likely to be available in two more variants.

The Mi 6X is said to feature a Snapdragon 660 processor, and as you’d expect from a premium mid-end smartphone, along with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage.While most of us wouldn’t need 6GB RAM on our smartphones, more storage is always welcome. A previous report from XDA Developers revealed that the handset will be available in three options. There will be a 4GB RAM and 32GB storage version, a 6GB RAM and 64GB storage option, and finally a 6GB RAM version with 128GB storage on board.

Xiaomi is known for launching smartphones with top-of-the-line specifications at affordable prices and the Mi 6X won’t be different. The phone will resemble a lot like the Redmi Note 5 Pro with vertically stacked cameras on the back. The Mi 6X will be available in four colour options – Black, Red, Golden, and Blue. Besides that, there will be dual cameras on the back, comprising of a 20MP primary snapper and a 12MP secondary camera. Up front, there will be a 20MP front-facing camera for self-portraits. Expect the Mi 6X to sport a 5.99-inch 18:9 display, Android 8.0 Oreo, and a 2910mAh battery.

Also read: Xiaomi Mi A1 goes out of stock in India, but company says not discontinued

In India, however, Xiaomi may launch the Mi 6X as the Mi A2. Last year, Xiaomi launched the Mi 5X as the Mi A1 – the company’s first smartphone in India with Android One-branding. The Mi 6X will make its official debut in China on April 25. The launch event will take place at Wuhan University, the alma mater of the company’s co-founder and CEO Lei Jun.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd