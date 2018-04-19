Xiaomi Mi 6X promotional video leaked, shows off Redmi Note 5 Pro-like design

Looks like Xiaomi Mi 6X will look a lot like the company’s recently released Redmi Note 5 Pro smartphone. Looks like Xiaomi Mi 6X will look a lot like the company’s recently released Redmi Note 5 Pro smartphone.

Xiaomi will take the wraps off the Mi 6X on April 25, but today the teaser video of the mid-end phone leaked to the web in anticipation of the public launch. The video, uploaded on YouTube by a third-party channel, and first spotted by ITHome.com, shows off the design language of the upcoming handset.

The leaked video is a mere 18-second long clip that clearly gives us a closer look at the Mi 6X, which will succeed the Mi 5X. Interestingly, Xiaomi Mi 6X will resemble like the Redmi Note 5 Pro as it also comes with a vertically-stacked dual-camera setup on the back. The video also shows the soon-to-be-launch device will be made available in four colours – Red, Black, Golden, and Blue. Besides that, the teaser confirms the Mi 6X will indeed come with a 20MP primary camera shooter on the rear.

Xiaomi Mi 6X was recently certified by TENAA and the Mi 6X was also spotted through a firmware leak. Based on a report from XDA Developers’, the Mi 6X will sport a 5.99-inch FHD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, a Snapdragon 660 processor, and a 2910mAh battery. The device is likely to launch in three variants – 4GB RAM and 32GB storage, 6GB RAM and 64GB storage and 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The smartphone is likely to run Android Oreo which will be based on Xiaomi’s own MIUI 9.

The buzz is high over the arrival of the Mi 6X in India sometime in the month of May. Apparently, it is being said that Xiaomi plans to launch the Mi 6X as the Mi A2 in India, featuring the stock version of Android. Last year, Xiaomi launched the Mi 5X in India as the Mi A1 – the company’s first Android One-branded smartphone.

