Xiaomi Mi 6X launched in China: Price, specifications and features

Mi 6X comes with an 18:9 display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor and a new 12MP+20MP rear camera. Mi 6X comes with an 18:9 display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor and a new 12MP+20MP rear camera.

The Mi 6X has gone official in China as it was expected. Mi 6X was launched in Wuhan by Xiaomi, and is the new phone in its mid-range Mi series. The Mi 6X comes with a design similar to the Redmi Note 5 Pro, thanks to the vertically placed dual rear camera. The new phone also comes with a 5.99-inches display with the 18:9 aspect ratio. The expectation is that Mi 6X could launch in India as a flagship offering under the Mi A2 name.

For now, the Mi 6X will launch in three variants in China with a starting price of Yuan 1599. Here are the details specifications and features of the Mi 6X.

Xiaomi Mi 6X: Price, Launch date

Xiaomi Mi 6X will come in three variants in China. The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option starts at Yuan 1599, which on conversion comes to Rs 16,000 plus in India. The 6GB RAM and 64GB storage option will cost Yuan 1799, which comes to Rs 18,990 plus in Indian currency.

Also read: Xiaomi Mi 6X (Mi A2) launch event LIVE UPDATES: Here are the details

The final variant is priced at Yuan 1999 and comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, which in India amounts to Rs 21,100 plus. The smartphone will go on sale from April 27 in China and is listed on the China website. Users will have to book the phone in advance before buying it. There’s no confirmation on whether Xiaomi Mi 6X will come to India and whether it will called Mi A2 or not.

Xiaomi Mi 6X prices in China: Mi 6X starts at Yuan 1599 in the China market. Xiaomi Mi 6X prices in China: Mi 6X starts at Yuan 1599 in the China market.

Xiaomi Mi 6X: Specifications and features

Mi 6X will have a 5.99-inches display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and full HD+ resolution (1080p). This is similar to the Redmi Note 5 Pro. The processor is Qualcomm Snapdragon 660, which is an octa-core one clocked at 2.2Ghz. The smartphone comes with LPDDR4X RAM with 4GB and 6GB variants. The storage options are 64GB and 128GB and there is microSD card support as well, though Xiaomi has not yet specified this.

The rear camera is 12MP+20MP with the 12MP sensor sporting f/1.75 aperture, while the 20MP sensor has f/1.8 aperture. The front camera is 20MP with LED flash as well. Xiaomi claims the smartphone comes with AI features on the camera where it can automatically recognise the scene and adjust settings automatically. The Mi 6X will also have a face recognition feature to unlock the phone. Xiaomi Mi 6X will have a 3010 battery with QuickCharge 3.0. The company claims it will charge to 50 per cent in just under 30 minutes. The Mi 6X has dual firing speakers at the bottom.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd