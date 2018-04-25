Xiaomi Mi 6X (Mi A2) launch LIVE UPDATES: To feature dual 20MP cameras, 6GB RAM and more

Mi 6X, which is Xiaomi’s latest upcoming smartphone, will launch in China today. The company is hosting an event in the city of Wuhan, and will host a livestream for the event. Mi 6X launch takes place at 11.30 am Indian standard time, which is around 2 pm according to China Standard Time. Mi 6X is the new version of the older Mi 5X.
In India, the Mi 5X was introduced last year as the Mi A1, which was the first Android One smartphone from Xiaomi. Mi A1 ran stock Android, though the camera app was from Xiaomi itself. The smartphone is assured of two years of Android updates and the Mi A1 has already been upgraded to Android Oreo in India. The Mi A1 was launched at Rs 14,999 and while the phone is out of stock in India, the company insists it has not been discontinued. In contrast, the Mi 6X is already being referred to as Mi A2 in India, even though the company has not yet confirmed if it will launch the phone in India.
Mi 6X will likely a feature a newer 18:9 aspect ratio display coupled with the newer Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor. The company has already confirmed 6GB RAM, 128GB storage and two 20MP cameras. Follow below for Mi 6X live updates.
Highlights
That's the question for the Mi 6X. Now the previous Mi 5X was introduced as Mi A1 in India and it was an Android One smartphone. There's speculation that Xiaomi will do the same for the new variant. However, the India team has not yet made any announcement regarding this and if a launch is planned, it will likely take place later on. Mi 6X is supposed to come with great dual-rear cameras, going by Xiaomi's teasers and it looks like this will be a mid-range phone.
The live updates from Xiaomi have confirmed that the Mi 6X will launch in five different colours. These are a blue, rose gold (which looks really pink to be honest) red, gold and a black coloured option. The Mi 6X design also indicates a look and feel very similar to the Redmi Note 5 Pro smartphone, which also had vertical dual rear cameras. The previous Mi 5X, or Mi A1 as it was called in India, had horizontal dual rear cameras.
The Mi 6X launch is live on the company's China website. Again the livestream event will start at 11.30 am for India. Xiaomi's english MIUI forum also has live updates from the event. The event is taking place in the city of Wuhan in China. Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun will be present for the unveiling of the Mi 6X smartphone.