Xiaomi Mi 6X (Mi A2) launch LIVE UPDATES: To feature dual 20MP cameras, 6GB RAM and more

Xiaomi Mi 6X (Mi A2) launch LIVE UPDATES: The smartphone launches in Wuhan, China today and here are the details.

Mi 6X, which is Xiaomi’s latest upcoming smartphone, will launch in China today. The company is hosting an event in the city of Wuhan, and will host a livestream for the event. Mi 6X launch takes place at 11.30 am Indian standard time, which is around 2 pm according to China Standard Time. Mi 6X is the new version of the older Mi 5X.

In India, the Mi 5X was introduced last year as the Mi A1, which was the first Android One smartphone from Xiaomi. Mi A1 ran stock Android, though the camera app was from Xiaomi itself. The smartphone is assured of two years of Android updates and the Mi A1 has already been upgraded to Android Oreo in India. The Mi A1 was launched at Rs 14,999 and while the phone is out of stock in India, the company insists it has not been discontinued. In contrast, the Mi 6X is already being referred to as Mi A2 in India, even though the company has not yet confirmed if it will launch the phone in India.

Mi 6X will likely a feature a newer 18:9 aspect ratio display coupled with the newer Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor. The company has already confirmed 6GB RAM, 128GB storage and two 20MP cameras. Follow below for Mi 6X live updates.