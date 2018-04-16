Xiaomi Mi 6X aka Mi A2 launch confirmed for April 25, dual cameras teased

Xiaomi has confirmed the launch of the Mi 6X on April 25. The launch event will take place in China. Xiaomi has confirmed the launch of the Mi 6X on April 25. The launch event will take place in China.

Xiaomi has confirmed the launch of the Mi 6X on April 25. The launch event will take place at Wuhan University in China. The Mi 6X will succeed the Mi 5X, which made its debut in China last year. Chinese smartphone manufacturer has teased a blue coloured variant of the Mi 6X, showing off the back panel. The official teaser of the Mi 6X also confirms the device will feature a dual-camera setup with a 20MP snapper.

The buzz around the Mi 6X is fairly high, given that fact that the handset will be pitched as a mid-end smartphone. Xiaomi Mi 6X is going to look a lot like the Mi 5X, with the antenna lines visible on the top and bottom edges of the phone. Like the company’s existing Mi Note 5 Pro, the Mi 6X will feature a vertically stacked dual camera on the back. Expect the Mi 6X to be available in a number of colour options.

A lot has been said and written about the Mi 6X for a while now. The handset was recently certified by TENAA and the Mi 6X was also spotted through a firmware leak. According to a report from XDA Developers’, Xiaomi Mi 6X will sport a 5.99-inch FHD+ display, a Snapdragon 660 processor, and a 2910mAh battery. The device is likely to launch in three variants – 4GB RAM and 32GB storage, 6GB RAM and 64GB storage and 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

It’s being speculated that Xiaomi Mi 6X will launch in India as the Mi A2. In India, however, the device will be branded as Android One edition, with Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box. Last year, Xiaomi launched the Mi 5X as the Mi A1 in India – the company’s first Android One smartphone.

