Xiaomi Mi 6X (Mi A2) launches today: How to watch livestream, expected price, specifications

Xiaomi Mi 6X, which is the successor to last year’s Mi 5X will launch in Wuhan, China today. Mi 5X was introduced in India as the Mi A1, which was an Android One smartphone with stock Android, rather than the company’s customary MIUI ROM. The Mi 6X launch has sparked speculation that the phone will also be introduced in India, and is already being referred to as the Mi A2 for the market. Here’s a look at all the key points we know about the upcoming Mi 6X.

Xiaomi Mi 6X launch: Livestream, how to watch, timings

Xiaomi will have a livestream of the event, which will take place on its official China website. The Mi.com China website already has the page live. Of course, keep in mind that the event will take place in Chinese and most of us in India will have a hard time keeping up with this. Xiaomi India forums also have live updates regarding the launch. The event will start at 2 PM CST, which is 11.30 AM IST for those in India.

Xiaomi Mi 6X: Expected specifications

Xiaomi’s own posters have confirmed the phone is the Mi 6X and there will be a 6GB RAM and 128GB storage version. In India, Mi A1 only came in one storage options: 4GB RAM+64GB storage. According to leaks put out by XDA Developers, the Mi 6X will have a 18:9 aspect ratio display as is the trend and it will be 5.99-inches in size with full HD+ resolution ( 2160 x 1080).

The report also claimed there will be a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor for the phone. It also looks like the camera will be stacked vertically on the Mi 6X. Another report by SlashLeaks has claimed the phone will ditch the headphone jack.

Coming to the camera, the report by XDA Developers, has indicated that the phone will have 20MP+12MP rear camera and a 20MP front camera. The rear camera will support 4K video recording as well, which was missing on the Mi A1. Xiaomi has itself confirmed the dual 20MP cameras thanks to the posters, which are live on the official live page. Last year’s Mi A1 had an excellent Bokeh feature and rear camera and we will have to wait and see if this year’s phone will manage to do better. Battery on the Mi 6X will be 2910mAh, according to the leaks.

Xiaomi Mi 6X: Expected price, will it launch in India?

Mi 6X could have a price of CNY 1799 in China, which is Rs 18,000 plus in India. Reports have also indicated there will be a 4GB RAM and 32GB storage version, along with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Xiaomi has itself not confirmed whether the phone will come to the Indian market or not, and that will likely take place at a later date. The expectation is that Mi 6X will likely be renamed as Mi A2 for India. Now, whether it will be an Android One phone once again is something to watch out for.

