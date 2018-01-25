Xiaomi Mi 6X hands-on images leaked with 18:9 display, vertical dual rear camera setup

Xiaomi Mi 6X will likely feature the 18:9 display and the vertical camera setup on the back. (Image of Xiaomi Mi A1 for representation) Xiaomi Mi 6X will likely feature the 18:9 display and the vertical camera setup on the back. (Image of Xiaomi Mi A1 for representation)

Xiaomi is getting ready to introduce the Mi 6X, the company’s upcoming mid-end smartphone and a spiritual successor to the Mi 5X. And now leaked images of the Mi 6X reportedly showing off finished device has surfaced ahead of the launch.

The leaked images, posted on Weibo and spotted by OnPhones, shows the front and back of the device. Judging by the photos, the phone does borrow the design cues from the Mi 5X, which has been launched in India as the Mi A1. Perhaps the noticeable change is the vertical camera setup on the back that resembles the one seen on the iPhone X. The fingerprint scanner is also visible, which can be seen placed on the back of the device. Compared to the Mi 5X, its successor sports thinner bezels at the top and bottom. And the reason for change is the inclusion of the 18:9 display. The report suggests the phone may support a 5.99-inch display, similar to the Redmi 5 Plus.

Word is that Xiaomi has plans to launch the Mi 6X in the market, and it’s certainly looking more likely after seeing these leaked images. We are expecting the Mi 6X to make its debut sometime in March-April time frame, and it’s likely more evidence of possible features will surface in the coming days to come.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi is looking forward to bring the Mi 7 to the market soon. The flagship smartphone is expected to make its global debut next month at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona in late February. The phone is said to come with a 6-inch bezel-less display, a Snapdragon 845 processor, and dual cameras on the back. Xiaomi Mi 7 will compete with the likes of the iPhone X and Galaxy S9 in the premium smartphone market.

