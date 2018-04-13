Xiaomi Mi 6X aka Mi A2 launch on April 25, detailed specifications revealed

Xiaomi Mi 6X , which is also being Mi A2 has been spotted on China’s TENAA. The smartphone launches on April 25. Xiaomi Mi 6X , which is also being Mi A2 has been spotted on China’s TENAA. The smartphone launches on April 25.

Xiaomi Mi 6X, also being called the Mi A2, will likely be unveiled in China on April 25. Xiaomi has already put out invites on its Weibo account about the launch of a smartphone on April 25, and the event will take place in Beijing. The Mi 6X has also been spotted on China’s TENAA, which is the authority for certifying devices, smartphones in the country. Image of Mi 6X were leaked via the TENAA listing, which showcased a design language very similar to the previous Mi 5X. Xiaomi had launched the Mi 5X as Mi A1 in India, and it was an Android One smartphone with pure Android OS. This was Xiaomi’s first phone to launch in India without the MIUI.

Xiaomi’s invite does not confirm Mi 6X as such, though the leaks are being seen as an indication the phone will be unveiled at the event. According to the leaked specifications, the phone will come with a 5.99-inch Full HD+ resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio, coupled with 4GB RAM and there will be a 6GB RAM version as well.

The latest set of leaks come from XDA-Developers, and the report claims the phone will have three variants. There will be a 4GB RAM and 32GB storage version, a 6GB RAM and 64GB storage version, and finally a 6GB RAM version with 128GB storage on board. The battery will be 2,910 mAh, and dimensions of the phone are listed as 158.88 × 75.54 × 7.3 (mm). The report also claims the Mi 6X could come without a 3.5mm headphone jack as well. The report says the processor will be Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 clocked clocked at 2.0GHz.

Also read: Xiaomi to hold April 25 event in China, likely to launch Mi 6X

XDA-Developers have also revealed the camera details of the Mi 6X, which the report says will have a 12MP sensor with f/1.8 aperture and 20MP sensor f/1.8 combination. The front camera will 20MP as well with a flash. It also looks like Xiaomi will add 4K recording to the device’s camera.

In India, the Mi A1 was an Android One version of the Mi 5X, and launched at a price of Rs 14,999. The smartphone is currently retailing at Rs 13,999 on Flipkart, though it is listed as out-of-stock on the e-commerce website. Mi A1 was upgraded to Android Oreo by the company, and comes with a 12MP+12MP rear camera, which had a telephoto and wide-angle lens setup.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd