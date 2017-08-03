Xiaomi Mi 6C with in-house Surge S2 chipset leaked: Report

Xiaomi Mi 6C will use a Quad-core 16nm Surge S2 Cortex-A73 (2.2GHz) + Cortex-A53 (1.8GHz) processor. (Source: C digital cat/ Weibo) Xiaomi Mi 6C will use a Quad-core 16nm Surge S2 Cortex-A73 (2.2GHz) + Cortex-A53 (1.8GHz) processor. (Source: C digital cat/ Weibo)

Xiaomi is said to be working on a stripped down version of its Mi 6 smartphone, and it will be called Mi 6C. Now details of the upcoming device have been leaked online. According to a post of China’s Weibo, Xiaomi Mi 6C will be powered by in-house Surge S2 SoC chipset. Weibo user C digital cat has revealed that Mi 6C will use a Quad-core 16nm Surge S2 Cortex-A73 (2.2GHz) + Cortex-A53 (1.8GHz) processor.

Xiaomi Mi 6C is expected to come in two storage variants – 4GB RAM+64GB ROM and 6GB RAM+128GB ROM. The two options will be priced at 1999 Yuan (Rs 19,000 approx) and 2499 Yuan (Rs 24,000 approx). Further, the Mi 6C is said to feature a 12MP rear camera and a 5MP shooter on the front.

A separate report claims that Xiaomi Mi 6C will be 0.2 mm thicker than the Mi 6. The front will be covered by a 2.5D glass, and the smartphone won’t come with a 3.5 mm headset jack. Xiaomi Mi 6C is likely to come with an aluminum alloy body. The smartphone could be unveiled in the second half of this year.

Xiaomi unveiled the Mi 6 in April, and the smartphone is an upgrade to Mi 5. The launch of Mi 5 was followed by Mi 5C, which is powered by company’s Octa-core Surge S1 processor. This time around, it looks like the Mi 6C will get in-house Surge S2 chipset.

Xiaomi Mi 6C was earlier spotted on benchmarking site GFXBench, and the phone has been codenamed ‘Jason’. Leaked specifications hint at a 5.1-inch full HD display (1920 x 1080 pixels) for Mi 6C, and it will run the Android 7.1.1 Nougat with MIUI on top. The 12MP back camera is said to support 4K video recording.

Xiaomi Mi 6 sports a 5.15-inch display, though there is a home button on this phone. The device comes with a four-sided 3D glass design surrounded by metallic frames. Fingerprint sensor is embedded into the display. The Mi 6 is powered by the Snapdragon 835 processor, with 6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB internal storage options.

Xiaomi Mi 6 has a 12MP+12MP dual rear camera setup. The first lens is a wide-angle lens, while the second one is a telephoto lens. The smartphone is backed by a 3,350mAh battery. The Mi 6 starts at 2499 Yuan (Rs 24,000) for the 6GB RAM+64GB storage option. The 6GB RAM+128GB ROM variant costs 2899 Yuan.

