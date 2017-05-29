Xiaomi Mi 6c variant spotted on GFXBench with Snapdragon 660, 6GB RAM

Xiaomi Mi 6 variant codenamed as ‘Jason’ has been spotted on the GFXBench website with 6GB of RAM Xiaomi Mi 6 variant codenamed as ‘Jason’ has been spotted on the GFXBench website with 6GB of RAM

A Xiaomi Mi 6 variant codenamed as ‘Jason’ has been spotted on the GFXBench website, and this phone could be named the Mi 6c when it launches. According to the leaked specifications, the Mi 6c from Xiaomi will feature 6GB RAM, and this will have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor.

According to the leaked specifications, the Xiaomi Mi 6c will come with a 5.1-inch display with full HD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels) and it will run the Android Nougat 7.1.1 OS with MIUI on top. The 5.1-inch display is something that Xiaomi has introduced in the Mi 5, Mi 6 series, so it is safe to presume this phone will be a variant of the latest one.

It will have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, which is an octa-core one clocked at 2.2GHz coupled with the Adreno 512 GPU. Xiaomi’s new Mi 6c variant will come with 6GB RAM, 64GB storage on board, and a 12MP rear camera with 4K video recording.

Xiaomi has recently launched the new Mi Max 2 smartphone in China, which follows the Mi 6 smartphone announcement. While Mi Max 2 continues with the same 6.44-inch display we saw on the previous version of the smartphone, the Mi 6 has a 5.1-inch display, making it easier to use and hold.

The new Xiaomi Jason or the Mi 6c as some are calling it could be the more mid-range Mi option from the company. Xiaomi has been struggling in its home market of China due to increased competition from players like OPPO, vivo and Huawei.

Xiaomi has not confirmed if the Mi 6 or Mi Max 2 will be coming to India or not. However, Xiaomi’s India head Manu Kumar Jain had told IndianExpress.com they will be bringing more Mi branded phones to the market. But he didn’t confirm, which phones will coming to the market.

For Xiaomi, the Mi branded phones play in the Rs 20,000 and above range in India. The Mi 6c looks like a mid-range variant of the flagship Mi 6 smartphone, and we’ll have to wait and see if this is the phone that gets launched in here.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd