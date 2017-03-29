Xiaomi Mi 6 won’t have Qualcomm 835, but will run 821 processor: Report

A Weibo leak suggests that higher-end version of the Mi 6 with Snapdragon 835 processor will launch later. A Weibo leak suggests that higher-end version of the Mi 6 with Snapdragon 835 processor will launch later.

Xiaomi Mi 6, company’s upcoming flagship, might launch with Snapdragon 821 processor initially. Mi 6, which was rumoured to come with the latest Snapdragon 835 processor, could feature slightly older Snapdragon 821 instead. A Weibo leak suggests that higher-end version of the Mi 6 with Snapdragon 835 processor will launch later. The move comes among reports of Samsung allegedly hoarding Snapdragon 835 processor for its upcoming Galaxy S8 smartphone series set to launch today.

Xiaomi Mi 6’s launch, was supposed to take place early April, has been delayed to May. According to a report in Android Pure, the delay is due to a scarcity of Snapdragon 835 processor, which is expected to become available only after April. In fact, several other smartphone makers are sticking to Snapdragon 821, instead of Snapdragon 835 thanks to Samsung. LG G6 will feature the older Snapdragon chipset, while the availability of Sony Xperia XZ Premium has been delayed.

However, a report in Android Central claims Mi 6 will come in two variants, with both having Snapdragon 835 processor. The site has put out the entire specs sheet for Mi 6 and Mi 6 Plus, which according to it will launch on April 11. Earlier reports have suggested Mi 6 will come in three variants.

Xiaomi Mi 6 will have a 5.15-inch Full HD screen, while Mi 6 plus will have a bigger 5.7-inch screen. Both the variants will run MIUI 8 based on Android 7.0 Nougat. The quad-core Snapdragon 835 processor in Mi 6 and Mi 6 Plus will be clocked at 2.45GHz coupled with Adreno 540 GPU. Mi 6 will have 4GB/6GB RAM options and 32GB/64GB/128GB storage options. Mi 6 Plus, on the other hand, will offer 6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB ROM options.

Further, the rear camera in Mi 6 is said to be 19MP and front camera will be 8MP. The dual SIM smartphone will support nano SIM cards. It will be backed by a 3,200mAh battery. Mi 6 Plus will have 12MP dual rear camera setup and 8MP front camera. The battery is said to be 4,500mAh.

Xiaomi’s budget devices tend to do well for the company in India, but the same can’t be said for its premium smartphones. After the high-profile exit of Hugo Barra, the company is going through a tough time. Xiaomi, which was once ranked as the top smartphone maker in its home market China, has fallen from the numero uno position. Xiaomi faces intense competition from Oppo, Vivo and Huawei.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd