Xiaomi Mi 6 with Snapdragon 835 launching on Valentine’s Day 2017: Report

Mi 6 will feature a 5.2-inch screen made with 2.5D curved glass with a metallic back (Mi 5 image for representation) Mi 6 will feature a 5.2-inch screen made with 2.5D curved glass with a metallic back (Mi 5 image for representation)

Xiaomi Mi 6, the successor to its Mi 5 smartphone is expected to be officially launched on Valentine’s day (February 14) 2017 at an event in China. The report comes following a tipster on Weibo hinting at the February launch, in a conflict with earlier reports that say the phone is expected to come not before March,

Leaks are claiming various specifications for the upcoming smartphone. Xiaomi Mi 6 is expected to come with a 5.2-inch display with 4K resolution (4096 x 2160 pixels). The phone is expected to sport a 23MP rear camera, along with a 7MP front shooter.

A report from MySmartPrice (quoting a source from Weibo) suggests the Mi 6 will feature a 5.2-inch screen made with 2.5D curved glass with a metallic back. The phone is expected to come with 4GB RAM and 64GB of on board storage. Contrary to other reports, this was says that the Mi 6 will be sporting a dual-rear camera setup (16MP + 16MP), along with a 4MP front shooter. The phone is rumoured to come with a USB Type-C port, 3000 mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 3.0.

Leaked images of the Mi 6 show a device with a slim home button with a fingerprint scanner on the bottom. The camera sits on the top left side on the back of the device along with a single dual-LED flash. The backplate on the phone also appears to be of a slightly different colour as compared to the top and the bottom strips.

Xiaomi Mi 6 is rumoured to be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 835 SoC. Even though reports suggest that the Galaxy S8 will be the first smartphone to come with the new SoC; GSMArena quoting an iSuppli analyst has said that Mi 6 will be the first Chinese smartphone to get the 835 SoC. It is believed the low production rate of the SD835 SoC might affect the February timeline of the Mi 6 launch, and might push it to March or April.

