Xiaomi Mi 6 vs OnePlus 3T: Which smartphone should you choose?

OnePlus unveiled a new variant of OnePlus 3: the OnePlus 3T in December last year. The flagship smartphone delivers impressive build quality, stunning design and the latest specifications. It would not be wrong to say that OnePlus 3T has become the industry gold standard in the premium mid-end smartphone category.

But Xiaomi isn’t far behind in the race. The company’s next flagship, the Mi 6, features a dual rear-camera setup, Snapdragon 835 processor, 6GB RAM, and a price of 2,499 yuan (or approx Rs 23,455). The smartphone is first to hit the market after the departure of Hugo Barra – the former vice president at Google- who helped Xiaomi to expand its global base beyond the Chinese market.

So which smartphone is the best? We compared the Mi 6 to the OnePlus 3T and explain the key differences. Here are the key differences between Xiaomi Mi 6 and OnePlus 3T.

Xiaomi Mi 6 vs OnePlus 3T: Display

Xiaomi Mi 6 has a four-sided curved glass screen, with thick bezels top and button flanking a 5.15-inch Full HD display. The OnePlus 3T sports a 5.5-inch screen with the Optic AMOLED technology as its predecessor, the OnePlus 3. The display is further protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 4.

Xiaomi Mi 6 vs OnePlus 3T: Design

In terms of design and form factor, the Mi 6 is similar to its predecessor, the Mi 5. It has a curved glass back with a metal frame. It comes in a number of colour options: white, purple, black, a silver edition with an ‘ultra reflective mirror finish’ and a ceramic edition with 18-karat gold camera rims. The Mi 6 measures 145.17 x 70.49 x 7.45 mm and weighs 168 grams. The ceramic model comes in at 182 grams. Xiaomi touts the Mi 6 as a splash-proof smartphone. Its fingerprint scanner is built under the glass at the bottom of the phone.

OnePlus 3T isn’t a bad looking device either. It is made from a single piece of aluminum, giving a solid feeling. It measures 152.7 x 74.7 x 7.35 mm and weighs around 158 grams. The phone comes in two colour options: Gunmetal and Soft Gold. Now there’s a Midnight Black Limited Edition variant in the market as well. OnePlus 3T is not certified for water and dust resistance. Unlike the Mi 6, OnePlus 3T’s fingerprint scanner is built into the front frame beneath the screen.

Xiaomi Mi 6 vs OnePlus 3T: Hardware

Xiaomi Mi 6 specifications are indeed impressive. Under the hood, you’ll find a Snapdragon 835 processor which is based on a 10nm architecture. It’s paired with an Adreno 540 GPU and 6GB RAM. The only other phone with a Snapdragon 835 that is commercially available is the Galaxy S8. OnePlus 3T’s specifications are also impressive. It is powered by a Snapdragon 821 processor and 6GB RAM.

Xiaomi Mi 6 vs OnePlus 3T: Cameras

Xiaomi has added a dual 12-megapixel camera setup on the back, featuring wide angle and telephoto lenses. The setup is similar to that of the iPhone 7 Plus with 2x optical zoom, image stabilisation, and dept of field effects. On the front, the phone features a 7-megapixel front-facing shooter.

Compared to the Mi 6, OnePlus’ camera is fairly standard. You get a 16-megapixel shooter with optical and electronic image stabilisation (OIS). The smartphone bears a 16-megapixel shooter on the front.

Xiaomi Mi 6 vs OnePlus 3T: Battery, storage and headphone jack

The Mi 6 is backed by a 3,350mAh battery which the company claims should last a day on a single charge. The device packs a USB Type-C port and Quick Charge 4.0. OnePlus 3T, on the other hand, gets a bigger 3600mAh battery with OnePlus’ dash charging support. Both smartphones feature non-removable batteries.

In terms of storage, the Mi 6 comes with 64GB and 128GB storage options. The ceramic edition packs 128GB of storage space. OnePlus sells the 3T in 64GB and 128GB options. The biggest difference between the two devices is the presence of the headphone jack. OnePlus 3T supports a 3.5mm headphone jack, Sadly, there is no headphone jack on the Mi 6.

The Mi 6 also comes with a set of dual speakers, one is placed on the top and bottom of the phone. In comparison, OnePlus 3T has the single speaker unit.

Xiaomi Mi 6 vs OnePlus 3T: Software

Just like the Mi 6, OnePlus 3T too runs a customised version of Android. The company’s software, known as Oxygen OS, comes with lot of customisation options. OnePlus has recently updated the 3T to Android 7.0 Nougat.

Xiaomi Mi 6 vs OnePlus 3T: Price

Xiaomi Mi 6 starts at 2,499 yuan (or approx Rs. 23,455) for 64GB storage, while the 128GB model costs 2,899 yuan (or approx Rs. 27,209). The ceramic edition costs 2,999 yuan (or approx Rs. 28,147). The Mi 6 will be available in China to begin with. It may come to India, but the company isn’t telling the exact release date. OnePlus 3T is already available in India and starts at Rs 29,999.

