Xiaomi Mi 6: So what’s exciting about this flagship?

After months of anticipation, Xiaomi unveiled its flagship smartphone, the Mi 6. The successor to the Mi 5 comes with a dual lens camera, 6GB RAM and the Snapdragon 835, a processor that appeared only in the Galaxy S8 and Xperia XZ Premium. Xiaomi is selling the 64GB version for 2,499 yuan (or approx Rs. 23,455) when it goes on sale on April 28, while the high-end model will cost 2,899 yuan (or approx Rs.27,209). There will also be a model with a ceramic back for 2,999 (or approx Rs. 28,147).

Xiaomi Mi 6 will be available in China, but there's no word on the international availability.

Design

Unlike the Mi Mix, a bezel-less “concept” phone that Xiaomi proudly claims its “best”, the Mi 6 is pretty boring. Instead of rethinking about the phone’s design, the Mi 6 comes with thick bezels on top and bottom of the phone. In fact, the phone has an uncanny resemblance to the Galaxy S7 edge – at least in the design department. Sure, the Mi 6 is made for the mainstream market, and it’s hard to complain when you see the price.

Dual rear cameras

The big highlight of the phone its dual rear cameras. The device has a dual 12-megapixel camera setup on the back. The camera has a 2x optical zoom and a wide-angle lens. It matches Apple’s iPhone 7 Plus with 2x image zoom, image stabilization, and depth of field effects. It remains to be seen whether the camera will take pictures as good as the iPhone 7 Plus or the Galaxy S8, but on paper it’s quite impressive.

No headphone jack

Xiaomi has ditched the 3.5mm headphone jack on the Mi 6, meaning users should be ready to embrace the Bluetooth and USB Type-C earphones. So anyone expecting a headphone jack will be disappointed.

Splash-proof

The phone is fully covered, meaning the Mi 6 can take a few splashes of water. Though it is not fully waterproof but yes, it can withstand splashes – and the SIM tray has also been sealed to stop water getting in. However, the company is avoiding the “waterproof” claims Engadget. In fact, the Mi 6’s product page states that it has not been certified IP67. So for now, we assume that the Mi 6 is splash-proof in nature.

Dual speakers

The Mi 6 comes with a set of dual speakers, one is placed on the top and bottom of the phone. No doubt, Mi 6’s dual speakers will provide immersive stereo sound, especially while playing music, video or games.

Fingerprint scanner

Similar to the Mi 5s, the Mi 6 features a Qualcomm-based ultrasonic fingerprint scanner built under the glass at the bottom of the phone. The special “button-less” technology is said to recognize a 3D map of each user’s fingerprint through ultrasonic wave.

