Xiaomi Mi 6 to launch in April, confirms CEO Lei Jun

Xiaomi has put an end to all rumours surrounding the arrival of Mi 6 smartphone. The company’s CEO Lei Jun has confirmed that the successor to the Mi 5 will be launched this month itself. Jun was apparently in a live streaming session with Mi fans, when he confirmed that the phone will launch before the end of the month. Though, Jun didn’t share any specific details when exactly the Mi 6 is coming. Earlier reports have claimed that the next-generation smartphone from Xiaomi will be announced sometime in April.

Whatever Xiaomi ends up calling its upcoming flagship smartphone, it’s expected to get launched soon, and with a new design and set of features. Latest rumours indicate that Xiaomi might unveil the Mi 6 in two variants, with both having a Snapdragon 835 processor. The device will have a 5.15-inch Full HD screen, while Mi 6 Plus will have abigger 5.7-inch panel. Both the variants will run MIUI 8 based on Android Nougat. The quad-core Snapdragon 835 processor will be clocked at 2.45GHz coupled with Andreno 540 GPU. Mi 6 might get 4GB/6GB RAM options and 32GB/64GB/128GB storage options. Mi 6, on the other hand, is expected to get 6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage options.

Further, Mi 6 is expected to have a 19-megapixel rear-facing camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing shooter. It will be backed by a 3200mAh battery, while the Mi 6 Plus may get a 4500mAh battery. Both smartphones will support nano SIM cards as well.

Earlier reports have said that Xiaomi to launch Mi 6 in three variants. The first model will come with Helio X30 processor and is said to carry a price tag of $290. The second model will run a Snapdragon 835 processor and will cost about $360. Moreover, the model is likely to come with 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The third variant will have the same Snapdragon processor and carry a price tag of $434. However, this model is rumoured to come with an OLED-based dual-edge curved display. It will further come with 6GB RAM and 256GB of native storage.

Before we get too excited, none of the Mi 6’s rumoured specifications have been confirmed. We’ll have to wait for the official confirmation from Xiaomi, so stay tuned.

