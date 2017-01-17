Xiaomi Mi 6 to come in three variants; launch expected at MWC 2017

Xiaomi Mi 6 is expected to be announced next month at MWC In Barcelona. Xiaomi Mi 6 is expected to be announced next month at MWC In Barcelona.

The Mi 5 is an old story now, and Xiaomi’s attention turned to its successor, which we know as the Mi 6. Now rumours claim, the Chinese technology company is working on three variants of the Mi 6 with different chipsets. This was revealed in a post on the Chinese microblogging site Weibo (via GizChina).

The first model will come equipped with Helio X30 processor and is said to carry a price tag of $290. The second model will run Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 835, which was recently showcased at CES 2017. It will cost about $360 and is likely to come with 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Meanwhile, the third variant will have the same processor and carry a price of $434. However, the third model will come with the OLED-based dual-edge curved display, similar to that of the Samsung Galaxy S7 edge. It will further come with 6GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

This isn’t the first time we’ve been hearing about the Mi 6. Earlier this month, a prototype of the Mi 6 was spotted on AnTuTu benchmarking site and posted a record breaking score of 210,329.

More recently however, Li Wanqiang, co-founder and VP of Xiaomi, revealed that his company will reveal a surprise product in March. The Mi 5 was first revealed in Mobile World Congress (MWC) last year, so many tend to believe that its successor, the Mi 6, will make its debut on the same stage in the presence of the charismatic Hugo Barra, VP, Xiaomi.

We have days of waiting ahead of us but it would be interesting to see a change in design, improvements in cameras and software enhancements.

