Xiaomi Mi 6 with Snapdragon 835 to launch on April 16: Report

Xiaomi’s Mi 6 is now just a few weeks away from being unveiled to the public. As far as a release date is concerned, a new report now says the Mi 6 will be announced on April 16. The news comes from the Chinese-based site MyDrivers.

The Mi 6 is one of the most anticipated smartphones of 2017. There’s no doubt that the Note 3 and Redmi 3s Prime have been big hits for Xiaomi, but now all the attention has been on the company’s next flagship, the Mi 6. While the above report claims the Mi 6 is going to be released next month, it’s also being said that the device will be powered by a Snapdragon 835 processor.

Apparently, Xiaomi will not be underclocking the Snapdragon 835 chipset on the Mi 6. Previous rumours had suggested that Xiaomi would under-clock the processor on the Mi 6. This news will definitely please the geek crowd.

The same report also mentions the Mi 6 will feature a 5.2-inch LCD display with a 2.5 curved glass. Evidently, one of the variants will have a ceramics body like the Mi 2. Interestingly, the successor to the Mi 5 is said to have a rear camera similar to that of the Xperia XZ Premium, meaning a 19MP shooter which can shoot 960 fps slow motion videos at 720p.

The Mi 6 is expected to launch in three variants. The entry-level model will come with 4GB RAM with 32GB internal memory. The mid-end variant will have 4GB RAM with 64GB internal memory, while the top-end model with the ceramic body will come with 6GB RAM with 128GB of internal memory. The pricing of the Mi 6 will apparently start at CNY 1999 (or approx Rs 19,399). The variant with the ceramic body is said to be priced at CNY 2500 (or approx Rs 24,500).

Xiaomi is going through a tough phase, especially after the high-profile exit of Hugo Barra last month. Once the top-ranked smartphone maker, Xiaomi has fallen from the numero uno position in its home market. The success of the Mi 6 is crucial for the company which is facing intense competition from Oppo, Vivo and Huawei.

