Xiaomi Mi 6 specifications leaked, higher-end variant to feature 30MP rear camera

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun has already confirmed the Mi 6 will be launched by the end of this month . Now two Mi 6 boxes in two different colour options with different specifications written on them have been leaked online. The black colour box is said to contain the higher-end Mi 6 variant, which will apparently launch with a 30MP rear camera. The white colour box, on the other hand, is said to be of base variant of Mi 6 smartphone. Both the smartphones are said to run Snapdragon 835 processor.

Further, the higher-end or ‘Pro’ variant of Mi 6 is said to feature a 5.15-inch display. It will come with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, according to specifications mentioned on the box. The front camera is listed as 8MP. The dual SIM smartphone will be backed by a 4,000mAh battery and feature a USB Type-C charging port.

The base variant of Mi 6 is said to sport a 5.15-inch display with a 2.5D glass coating on top. There will be 3GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The rear camera is expected to be 12MP, while there will be 4MP sensor on the front. The smartphone will be backed by a 3,200mAh.

Earlier reports have suggested that the successor to Mi 5 will launch in three variants. The first model will be powered by Helio X30 processor and cost $290, while the other two models run Snapdragon 835 processor. The second model will have 4GB RAM and 128GB internal memory, while the third model will come with 6GB RAM and 256GB ROM. They are aid to cost $360 and $434 respectively.

Of course, we’ll have to wait for an official confirmation from Xiaomi before we can decide which rumours prove to be true. None of these specifications have been confirmed and it is unclear whether Xiaomi Mi 6 will be launched in two or three variants.

