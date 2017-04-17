Xiaomi Mi 6 new teaser hints 6GB RAM, dual rear cameras ahead of April 19 launch

Xiaomi Mi 6 will launch on April 19, and it will feature 6GB RAM and a dual rear camera, according to reports. Xiaomi Mi 6 will launch on April 19, and it will feature 6GB RAM and a dual rear camera, according to reports.

Xiaomi Mi 6 is launching on April 19 in Beijing. The company had confirmed the launch date last week on its Weibo account, and now the Mi.com website for China also has banners with the April 19 date as the highlight.

According to the latest video teasers Xiaomi has shared on its website, the emphasis is on ‘666,’ which has sparked speculation that Mi 6 will come with a dual rear camera and 6GB RAM. Xiaomi is also hosting a contest in China till April 18, where people can participate in sweepstakes, and collect four cards shown on the website to win a Xiaomi Mi 6 as it launches.

Xiaomi’s Mi 6 teaser says people have waited 203 days for this phone, while they’ve been waiting for seven years to launch it. According to earlier leaks, Xiaomi Mi 6 will start at a price of 2,199 Yuan which is nearly $320, while the bigger Mi 6 Plus will start at 2,699 Yuan, which is around $390 on conversion.

The price was leaked on Weibo by a user named BaymaxPhone, and according to the leak there will be a 4GB RAM version of the phone as well coupled with 64GB storage. Xiaomi could also introduce a 256GB version of the Mi 6 smartphone.

Xiaomi Mi 6 is expected to feature the 5.1-inch display with full HD resolution, though some reports have claimed it will come with the 2K display. Leaks on GFXBench have indicated it will have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor coupled with Adreno 540 GPU.

On the camera front, Xiaomi Mi 6 will feature a 12MP rear camera and 7MP front camera, if we go by earlier leaks. Some reports have also indicated a 19MP rear camera on a more expensive version of the phone. The new Mi 6 will run Android 7.1.1. Leaks have also claimed the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 with a 6.4-inch display could also launch soon.

Xiaomi Mi 6 is the successor to the Mi 5 smartphone, and the last one didn’t really fare so well in India, despite being pitched a mid-range premium smartphone. Xiaomi launched only one variant of the Mi 5 in India.

In an interaction with Indianexpress.com during the Redmi Note 4 launch, Xiaomi had said they will launch only one flagship in India per year. Whether the Mi 6 will make an appearance in India soon remains to be seen.

