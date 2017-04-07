Xiaomi Mi 6, Mi Max 2 specifications leaked on GFXBench

Xiaomi Mi 6 specifications have been leaked online. (Image of Xiaomi Mi 5 used for representational purposes) Xiaomi Mi 6 specifications have been leaked online. (Image of Xiaomi Mi 5 used for representational purposes)

Xiaomi Mi 6 is launching in April as CEO Lei Jun confirmed this in a fan event in China. But there’s a lot of confusion regarding this phone, especially around specifications and whether Xiaomi will launch Mi 6 with the latest Snapdragon 835 processor or not. Now specifications of two Xiaomi phones have leaked on GFXBench mark, and it looks like one is the Xiaomi Mi 6, while the other is the giant Mi Max 2 phablet.

As far as the specs of the Mi 6 on the leaked page indicate, the phone will sport a 5.1-inch display with full HD resolution. So it looks like Xiaomi won’t be adding the 2K display to this phone yet. Other specifications indicate Android 7.1.1, Snapdragon 835 processor, Qualcomm Adreno 540, with a 12MP rear camera and a 7 MP front camera along with the capability of 4K video recording.

It looks like Xiaomi will have different RAM and Storage variants for this as well; 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM along with 64GB and 128GB storage. With the Mi 5, Xiaomi had variants with different RAM and storage.There was a 3GB RAM and 32GB storage as well, and this one was launched in India.

Some rumours have claimed Xiaomi will have a premium version of the Mi 6 as well, which will sport a 30MP rear camera.

Xiaomi Mi 6 is not the only phone for which specifications have leaked on GFXBench. Specifications and GPU performance for another phone codenamed Xiaomi Oxygen were spotted on the website. The features includes a 6.4-inch display, Android 7.1.1 with MIUI on top, Adreno 506 GPU and Qualcomm 625 processor (the same used in Redmi Note 4). It will have 4GB RAM, 128GB storage, and 12MP camera on the back and 5MP front camera. According to the leaked specifications, the Mi Max 2 will support 4K video recording as well.

Once again there’s no way of confirming these leaked specifications, and Xiaomi is yet to announce a launch date for the Mi 6 or even the Mi Max 2.

Xiaomi’s Mi 5 didn’t really live up to the hype, and the company is still struggling to beat rivals like Oppo, vivo in China, which have now captured most of the market. Xiaomi was number five in the list of smartphone vendors in China, according to IDC’s data for quarter four of 2016. However, according to IDC’s data Xiaomi did see some growth in the quarter.

In India, it’s a completely different story with Xiaomi reaching the number two spot in the list of vendors, according to IDC. But this has mostly been due to the Redmi smartphones, which are priced under Rs 15,000.

