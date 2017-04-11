Xiaomi Mi 6, Mi 6 Plus pricing leaked on Weibo, ahead of official launch

Xiaomi Mi 6, Mi 6 Plus smartphones pricing has been leaked online. File photo of Xiaomi Mi 5 smartphone. Xiaomi Mi 6, Mi 6 Plus smartphones pricing has been leaked online. File photo of Xiaomi Mi 5 smartphone.

Xiaomi has confirmed on Weibo that Mi 6 and Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus smartphones will be announced by the company in China on Tuesday, April 11. Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun had earlier said the new smartphones will be launched in April, but he didn’t give out a date until now. Now leaks have come out on Weibo showing the expected price of the new phones ahead of launch.

Xiaomi Mi 6 will be priced at 2,199 Yuan ($318.46) and the larger Mi 6 Plus at 2,699 Yuan ($390.87), according to leaks on Weibo, which has also been shared by GSMArena. The price was leaked on Weibo by a user named BaymaxPhone, who shared a screenshot with the different pricing.

The Mi 6 will have 4GB, with the 64GB version priced at 2,199 Yuan ($318) and the 128GB storage version at 2,599 Yuan ($376). The Mi 6 Plus will come with 6GB RAM across SKUs, with the 64GB storage version priced at 2,599 Yuan ($390), the 128GB storage version at 3,099 Yuan ($448) and the 256GB storage version at 3,699 Yuan ($535).

According to the specs leaked earlier, the Mi 6 will have a 5.1-inch display with full HD resolution. Running Android 7.1.1 the phone is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 835 processor with Qualcomm Adreno 540. The phone will have a 12MP rear camera and a 7 MP front camera with the 4K video recording capability.

Xiaomi Mi 6 specifications were also leaked on GFXBench earlier, which indicated a Qualcomm Adreno 540 GPU. Some leaks have also claimed a 19MP rear camera on a high-end version of the Xiaomi Mi 6 smartphone.

Incidentally, the Xiaomi Mi 5 was not such a big hit even in one of its stronger markets like India. Mi 5 was launch in MWC Barcelona last year, and Xiaomi later launched a Mi 5S variant as well of the same phone.

