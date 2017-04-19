Xiaomi Mi 6, Mi 6 Plus to launch today: Here’s how to watch livestream

Xiaomi Mi 6 is said to launch in two variants – one with a 5.1-inch Full HD display and another with a 5.7-inch 2K display. Xiaomi Mi 6 is said to launch in two variants – one with a 5.1-inch Full HD display and another with a 5.7-inch 2K display.

Xiaomi Mi 6 will be launched today in Beijing at 2 pm CST local time, which is around 12 pm IST. The smartphone is said to launch in two variants – one with a 5.1-inch Full HD display and another with a 5.7-inch 2K display. The bigger version will be called Mi 6 Plus or Mi 6 Pro. According to reports, Xiaomi will significantly revamp its upcoming flagship smartphone, which is said to feature a dual curved edge display like Samsung Galaxy S7 edge.

Xiaomi will livestream the event, which can be watched on company’s website as well as official YouTube page. It can also be viewed on Xiaomi’s official Facebook as well as Twitter accounts. Here’s how to watch the launch event live.

Xiaomi Mi 6 will have a 2.5D glass coating on top of display. The higher-end variant is expected to feature a ceramic body similar to Mi 2. The smartphone will run Android 7.1.1 Nougat. Xiaomi had earlier released a teaser for Mi 6, with an emphasis on ‘666,’ which has sparked speculation that Mi 6 could launch with a dual rear camera setup and 6GB RAM.

Xiaomi Mi 6 will have a 12MP rear camera, though some reports hint at a 19MP sensor with ability to shoot super slow motion videos at 960fps, like we saw in Sony Xperia XZs. The front camera will either be 4MP or 7MP. Both the variants of Mi 6 will be powered by a Snapdragon 835 processor, coupled with 4GB or 6GB RAM. In terms of storage, Xiaomi could launch a 256GB ROM version along with 64GB and 128GB ROM options. A GFXBench listing reveals a Qualcomm Adreno 540 GPU for Mi 6.

Some reports claim Mi Max 2 will launch along side Mi 6 as several photos of the upcoming smartphone surfaced on China’s social network Weibo ahead launch event. Xiaomi Mi Max 2 could come in two variants. The base model of Mi Mix 2 is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 626 processor with 4GB RAM, while the higher-end version could run Snapdragon 660 chipset with 6GB RAM.

Xiaomi Mi 6 could be priced starting at 2,199 Yuan ($318) for the 4GB RAM+64GB storage option and go up to 3,699 Yuan ($535) for 6GB RAM+256GB storage version. Xiaomi Mi 6 is the successor to Mi 5, which was launched in India as well. We’ll have to wait and watch if Xiaomi decides to bring its latest flagship to the country.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd