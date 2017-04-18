Xiaomi Mi 6 launch on April 19: Here’s all we know so far

Xiaomi Mi 6 will be officially unveiled in Beijing on April 19. The Chinese smartphone maker has already put out teaser for its upcoming smartphone on Twitter. Xiaomi Mi 6 will be officially unveiled in Beijing on April 19. The Chinese smartphone maker has already put out teaser for its upcoming smartphone on Twitter.

Xiaomi Mi 6 will be officially unveiled in Beijing on April 19. The Chinese smartphone maker has already put out teaser for its upcoming smartphone on Twitter, which it is calling a “guaranteed performance beast”. We’ve come to know quite a lot about the successor to Mi 5 thanks to leaks. Some reports suggest the Mi 6 will be launched in three variants, while others say Xiaomi will launch only two versions of its upcoming smartphone.

So, what all do we know about Mi 6 until now? Let us take a look:

Design and Display

Xiaomi Mi 6 is said to feature a 5.15-inch display. Reports suggest, the higher-end ‘Pro’ variant could get a 2K display while the base variant will have a full HD 1080p resolution. There will be 2.5D glass coating on top of screen. Xiaomi could go with OLED-based dual curved edge display, similar to Samsung Galaxy S7 edge, for the higher-end variant of Mi 6. In terms of design, Xiaomi Mi 6 ‘Pro’ is rumoured to feature a ceramic design like we saw on the Mi 2.

Camera

Further, there have been a couple of conflicting leaks regarding Mi 6’s camera. For starters, Mi 6 is said to have a 19MP rear camera that will be capable of shooting super slow motion videos at 960 fps, says a report. Another one hints at a 12MP back camera.

Two different boxes, allegedly of Mi 6 and Mi 6 Pro, suggest the latter will have a 30MP rear camera while Mi 6 will have 12MP rear camera. The front camera is said to be 7MP, though separate reports point to a 4MP sensor on the front. Going by Mi 6 teaser on Xiaomi’s website, the smartphone could even feature a dual rear camera setup. In the teaser, the emphasis is on ‘666,’ which has sparked speculation that Mi 6 will have a dual rear camera and 6GB RAM.

Processor

Coming to the processor, Xiaomi Mi 6 is expected to pack a Snapdragon 835 processor, though the base variant is rumoured to come with Helio X30. A GFXBench listing reveals a Qualcomm Adreno 540 GPU for Mi 6. According to a Weibo user named BaymaxPhone, there will be a 4GB RAM version of the phone with 64GB/128GB internal storage. Xiaomi could introduce a 6GB RAM option with 64GB/128GB storage for Mi 6 Pro. Further, a 256GB storage variant for the smartphone is also expected. The new Mi 6 will run Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

Price

In terms of pricing, the 4GB RAM+64GB storage option of Mi 6 could be priced at 2,199 Yuan ($318) and the 128GB storage version at 2,599 Yuan ($376). Xiaomi Mi 6 Pro (6GB RAM) is expected to come across SKUs, with the 64GB storage version priced at 2,599 Yuan ($390), the 128GB storage version at 3,099 Yuan ($448) and the 256GB storage version at 3,699 Yuan ($535).

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 with 6.4-inch display has also been leaked, and some reports suggest that the smartphone will launch along side Mi 6. Xiaomi has not made an official announcement confirming the launch of Mi Max 2.

For Xiaomi, budget smartphones in its Redmi series do quite well in India, but we’ve not seen a lot of premium smartphones from the company getting launched here. We expect Xiaomi to launch Mi 6 in India as well, given Mi 5 made it to the country. Of course, we’ll have to wait and watch if Xiaomi decides to bring Mi 6 to India.

