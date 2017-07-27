Xiaomi Mi 5X vs Mi 6: Battle of the dual-camera smartphones

Xiaomi has recently launched the Mi 5X, with a dual-camera setup, but can it beat Mi 6? Xiaomi has recently launched the Mi 5X, with a dual-camera setup, but can it beat Mi 6?

Dual-camera technology on smartphones has been reserved for the premium devices such as the iPhone 7 Plus, OnePlus 5 and Mi 6 – but that’s set to change. Xiaomi has recently launched the Mi 5X, its latest smartphone boasting a dual-camera setup. The smartphone will retail for 1499 Yuan ( or approx Rs 14,282) in China, and will hit the market next month. Interestingly, the Mi 5X sports the same dual-camera setup as the company’s flagship device – the Mi 6.

This is a big reason to own the Mi 5X and it’s an important factor to consider. Both smartphones are not available in India, so it could be tempting to get them shipped from China. So which, if either, you should go for: Xiaomi Mi 5X or Mi 6? Let’s find out in our quick comparison.

Xiaomi Mi 5X vs Mi 6 Design, display

The physical appearance of the Mi 5x reveals a striking resemblance with the iPhone 7 Plus, one of the highest rated smartphones in the market. Still, it appears to be a solid looking phone with a 7.3mm thin profile and antenna lines on top and bottom. Xiaomi Mi 6, on the other hand, boasts a combination of stainless steel and glass, and the curved glass on all four sides which gives it a distinctive look. Xiaomi is also selling the limited edition ceramic edition of the Mi 6 in China. Both the Mi 5X and Mi 6 have generous top and bottom bezels, and the latter phone houses a fingerprint scanner underneath the glass.

A prominent difference with the Mi 5X is the bigger display over the Mi 6. The Mi 5X ships with a 5.5-inch display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, which is perfect for a phone in its class. Mi 6 features a relatively small 5.15-inch display having the same 1080p resolution. The LCD display also features like blue light and glare reduction.

Xiaomi Mi 5X vs Mi 6 Processor, battery

Speaking of the hardware, Mi 5X is powered by a 2.0GHz Snapdragon 625 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory with a microSD card support. All this is backed by a 3080mAh battery that can be charged via the USB Type-C port. That’s a mid-tier spec sheet compared to the Mi 6, which boasts a Snapdragon 835 processor and is powered by a 3350mAh battery. As expected, the phone has 6GB RAM. In terms of storage, the standard version comes with 64GB and 128GB options, although there’s no microSD card slot for memory expansion. Meanwhile, the ceramic edition packs 128GB storage.

Xiaomi Mi 5X vs Mi 6 Dual camera

Mi 5X boasts a dual-camera setup that’s similar to the one found on the Mi 6, which means you get two 12-megapixel shooter on the back. That means a pair of 12-megapixel shooters, one for wide-angle shots and one for a telephoto use that offers 2X optical zoom. So both phones are capable to deliver impressive dept-of-field effects. As for selfies, there’s an 8-megapixel shooter on the front of the Mi 6. Mi 5X, on the other hand, has the standard 5-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling.

Mi 6 is Xiaomi’s flagship smartphone, featuring a dual-camera setup and Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset. Mi 6 is Xiaomi’s flagship smartphone, featuring a dual-camera setup and Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset.

Xiaomi Mi 5X vs Mi 6 Software

More than just the hardware, however, the highlight of the Mi 5X has to be MIUI 9. This is the latest version of the company’s MIUI custom Android ROM. MIUI 9 is based on Android 7.0 Nougat. MIUI 9 promises to come with a slew of new features like a smart resource management, image search, split-screen mode, and a smart assistant that lets you search through apps. Mi 6, on the other hand, still runs MIUI 8, based on Android 7.1 But the company will soon update the software to MIUI 9.

Xiaomi Mi 5X vs Mi 6 Price

So there we have it: both smartphones are equally good. At the end, it’s the choice you have to made. Mi 5X is exclusive to the Chinese market and will cost 1499 Yuan (Rs 14,282). It will be sold in three colour options: Black, Pink and Gold. The phone will go on sale for the first time from August 1. Mi 6, however, has been on sale for the past few months. It can be purchased in three options; two regular ones and one ceramic model. Mi 6 is available for 2499 Yuan (or approx Rs 23,791) for the 64GB model, for 2899 Yuan (or approx Rs 27,591) for the 128GB model. A third model with ceramic model and 128GB storage costs 2999 Yuan ( or approx Rs 28,551).

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd