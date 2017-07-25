Xiaomi Mi 5X video teaser released ahead of July 26 launch, hints at dual-camera setup

Xiaomi Mi 5X will feature a 5.5-inch display and dual rear cameras. Xiaomi Mi 5X will feature a 5.5-inch display and dual rear cameras.

As we’re getting closer to the launch, more information about the Xiaomi Mi 5X continues to emerge. Now, the company has posted a teaser video of the Mi 5X on the company’s official Weibo account ahead of the launch on July 26. The video teaser features China’s prominent singer, Wu Yifan, who also happens to be the Mi 5X’s brand ambassador.

As evident from the video, Yifan can be seen holding the soon-to-be-released Mi 5X. The 15-second video reveals that the phone will be available in three colour options: Black, Gold, and Rose Gold. A short teaser video also confirms the design of the phone. The promo video shows the Mi 5X to feature an all-metal unibody design and a fingerprint scanner on the back panel. The design of the device is heavily inspired from the iPhone 7 Plus, with the antenna band running from the top left corner.

One of the prominent features of the Mi 5X will be the presence of a horizonal dual camera setup. One of the camera will be a telephoto lens whereas the other will feature a wide angle lens. The device also comes with a dual-LED flash.

Unfortunately, the teaser doesn’t reveal anything about the phone’s specifications and price. What we do know that the Mi 5X is said to sport a 5.5-inch Full HD display, and will be powered by a Snapdragon 625 processor. It will come with 4GB RAM, though the information about the internal storage is still not available. The Mi 5X is said to be backed by a 3,000mAh battery and will be the first Xiaomi-made phone to run MIUI 9 based on Android Nougat.

Additionally, there have been reports that claim that a high-end variant of the Mi 5X will be launched along side the standard version. Apparently, it will feature a Snapdragon 660 processor and 6GB RAM. The recent FCC listing also hints that the Mi 5X could be launched in at least two variants. Speaking of the price, Xiaomi Mi 5X will cost 1999 Yuan (or approx Rs. 18,995).

Pre-orders for the Mi 5X began last week on the company’s official site. Xiaomi will likely to launch the Mi 5X in China on July 26.

