Xiaomi Mi 5X Red Special Edition launched in China: Key specifications, features and price

Xiaomi has announced the launch of Mi 5X Red Special Edition in China. It is a special version of the Mi 5X smartphone, which was launched in August, though both have the same features.

Xiaomi Mi 5X Red Special edition offers a 5.5-inch display having 1920×1080 pixels. The phone is just 7.3 mm-thin, and the design shows antenna lines on the top and bottom of the back cover. The Mi 5X Red Special Edition runs on Xiaomi’s MIUI 9, based on Android 7.0 Nougat.

Xiaomi Mi 5X Red Special Edition is powered by a 2.0GHz Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU, and it has a 3080mAh built-in battery. The phone offers 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory, expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card slot.

Xiaomi Mi 5x Red Special Edition sports 12 MP dual-rear cameras. One of these rear shooters support wide angle shots with f/2.2 aperture, while the other provides telephoto in f/2.6 aperture with 2X optical zoom. The rear cameras support dark light enhancement technology, HDR enhancement and continuous shooting mode. The Mi 5X Red Special Edition features a 5MP front camera. The rear camera allows slow motion video recording at 120 fps, as well as 4K recording at 30 fps.

Xiaomi Mi 5X Red Special Edition uses a Type-C USB port for charging, with double-side charging interface. Sensors on the phone include acceleration sensor, ambient light sensor, infrared, gyro and electronic compass. It is priced at 1,499 yuan (Rs 14,282 approx), like its predecessor. Apart from Red Special Edition, the Mi 5X is available in Rose Gold, Gold and Black colour options.

