Xiaomi Mi 5X poster leaked, could launch on July 26: Reports

Xiaomi Mi 5X to launch on July 26: A purported leaked image of the Xiaomi Mi 5x poster. (Image via MyDrivers) Xiaomi Mi 5X to launch on July 26: A purported leaked image of the Xiaomi Mi 5x poster. (Image via MyDrivers)

Xiaomi Mi 5X, a new smartphone from the company with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor along with 6GB RAM could launch on July 26, according to a leaked report in Chinese media. Now given that so many leaks keep taking place around Xiaomi smartphones, this one needs to be taken with a pinch of salt. However, we’ve also seen leaks take place around Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 smartphone, which is expected to launch at some point this month.

According to the latest report, which comes from MyDrivers, Xiaomi Mi 5X smartphone will have a price of Yuan 1999 and that’s around Rs 18,995 on conversion. This phone will have a 5.5-inch display, dual rear cameras, and a rear design similar to the iPhone 7 Plus. It will run Android 7.1.1 system and sport dual 12MP + 12MP cameras on the back with Sony and Samsung sensors. The phone will come with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. It will come with MIUI 9 adds the report, and says the launch should take place on July 26.

The MIUI 9 bit is interesting because Xiaomi itself has confirmed the new OS will launch by or before August 16. If MIUI 9 is not expected before August, then it remains to be seen how this phone launches before this date. So far, Xiaomi has not officially announced an event for July 26 in China. Interestingly the leaked poster, which mentions Xiaomi Mi 5X says the phone will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor and 4GB RAM, not the 660 one mentioned in the report.

We’ve also seen leaked photos of Redmi Note 5 on Weibo with images of the smartphone’s retail box being posted online. Redmi Note 5 device images were also leaked, and this one is expected to have a full HD resolution display, but a smaller 3680mAh battery. It could come with two variants: Snapdragon 625 and Snapdragon 630 processor.

Also read: Xiaomi previews MIUI 9, confirmed to launch before August 16

Reports have also indicated Xiaomi could be launching a third brand of smartphone, other than Redmi and Mi. This will be an offline brand launching in China, to take on OPPO and vivo which have risen to the top in the Chinese market, where Xiaomi is struggling. However, Xiaomi has also seen its sales rise by 70 per cent, according to recent comments by CEO Lei Jun. The Chinese technology company is launching its Mi Max 2 smartphone in India on July 18.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd