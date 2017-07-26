Xiaomi Mi 5X launched in China, MIUI 9 and Mi AI speaker also revealed

Xiaomi Mi 5X has been launched in China, along with the Mi AI speaker and MIUI 9. Xiaomi Mi 5X has been launched in China, along with the Mi AI speaker and MIUI 9.

Xiaomi Mi 5X smartphone has been launched in China today. The company has also showcased its new MIUI 9 along with the new smartphone, and a new Mi AI speaker. Xiaomi Mi 5X will be available in China for sale currently, and registrations for the smartphone had already crossed over 3 lakhs on the Mi.com website.

Xiaomi Mi 5X price in China is RMB 1499, which is approximately Rs 14,300 on conversion. Xiaomi Mi 5X comes with 4GB RAM on board coupled with 64GB storage. The phone will launch in three colours from: Black, Pink and Gold. Also MIUI 9 is based on Android 7.1.2 Nougat and the Mi 5X will be running the latest version of Xiaomi’s UI.

In terms design and specifications, Xiaomi Mi 5X comes with metal unibody design and looks similar to other phones from the company. It has 5.5-inch full HD resolution display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor. The highlight of the Mi 5X is the 12MP + 12MP rear camera, which has a telephoto lens, and comes with support for optical zoom as well. Like the Xiaomi Mi 6, the Mi 5X also has a portrait mode in the camera, which will allow for images where the background is blurred while keeping the object in sharp focus.

The Mi 5X sports a 3080mAh battery, and as with other Xiaomi phones, the fingerprint scanner is placed at the back of the phone. Dimensions of the Mi 5X are 155.4 x 75.8 x 7.3mm, and the phone weighs 165 grams. On the audio front, Mi 5X comes with DHS Audio Calibration to boost headphone speaker output along with the standalone audio amplifier.

Xiaomi Mi AI speaker launched in China. Xiaomi Mi AI speaker launched in China.

Xiaomi Mi 5X wasn’t the only thing the company launched at its event in Beijing. It also showcased the new MIUI 9 and a new Mi AI speaker, which can help out with day-to-day activities. One of the features of the Mi AI speaker is also the ability to act as baby monitor. Xiaomi’s Mi AI speaker comes with six-microphones, and the company is promising great sound quality on this. Xiaomi’s MIUI 9 comes with new features like Image Search, Smart Assistant and Smart launcher. However, these features are limited to China, and the global ROM variant will differ.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd