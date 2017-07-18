Xiaomi Mi 5X launch on July 26 in China, confirms company: Here’s all we know

Xiaomi Mi 5X will launch on July 26 in China, the company confirmed in an official teaser posted on Weibo. The poster showcases actor Kris Wu holding the Mi 5X, which will feature dual rear cameras and dual LED flash. (Source: Weibo) Xiaomi Mi 5X will launch on July 26 in China, the company confirmed in an official teaser posted on Weibo. The poster showcases actor Kris Wu holding the Mi 5X, which will feature dual rear cameras and dual LED flash. (Source: Weibo)

Xiaomi Mi 5X will launch on July 26 in China, the company confirmed in an official teaser posted on Weibo. The poster showcases actor Kris Wu holding the Mi 5X, which will feature dual rear cameras and dual LED flash. Further, Mi 5X will run company’s yet-to-launch MIUI 9 with Android 7.0 Nougat. Previously, the Chinese smartphone company unveiled the glimpse of MIUI 9, and the new OS is expected to arrive before August 16.

Xiaomi Mi 5X will be powered by Qualocmm Snapdragon 660 processor coupled with 6GB RAM, a Chinese media report suggested. Interestingly, according to a leaked poster, the Mi 5X will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor and 4GB RAM. Of course, the details need to be taken with a pinch of salt as there’s no official confirmation on the same.

A report in MyDrivers claims that the Mi 5X smartphone will be priced at 1999 yuan (Rs 18,995 approx). The site revealed specifications of the Mi 5X as well. Xiaomi Mi 5X is expected to feature a 5.5-inch display, and dual 12MP + 12MP cameras on the back with Sony and Samsung sensors. It will have 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 – the successor of Redmi Note 4 – is expected to launch soon as well. It looks like a stripped down version of Redmi Note 5 – Redmi Note 5A – is also on the cards. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 features a 5.5-inch Full HD display, and run Snapdragon 630 processor with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB internal storage. The Redmi Note 5A is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 625 processor with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 is said to come with a 16MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, and a 13MP front shooter. The Redmi Note 5A, on the other hand, could sport dual rear cameras – a 12MP OV12A10 telephoto sensor with a 13MP OV12880 wide-angle lens.

