Xiaomi Mi 5X clears FCC certification ahead of July 26 launch

Xiaomi Mi 5X will be unveiled on July 26 in China, the company has confirmed. Ahead of the launch, the smartphone has already crossed three lakh registrations. Now Mi 5X has passed FCC (Federal Communications Commission) certification, and the listing has revealed specifications of the upcoming device. The Mi 5X will pack a 3,000 mAh Li-Po battery, and support a USB Type-C slot for charging.

Xiaomi Mi 5X will feature dual rear camera setup with dual LED flash, which will be horizontally aligned. Other features of the camera include optical zoom. The camera unit along with flash will be present on the top left of the back cover, while a circular fingerprint sensor will be present in the center. Power button along with volume rocker keys will be placed on the right.

According to a report in MyDrivers, the smartphone will get 12MP+12MP sensors on the back. The Mi 5X will sport a metal unibody design, and antenna bands running along the top and bottom edges. The smartphone will come in three colour variants – black, gold, and pink.

Xiaomi Mi 5X is tipped to run Xiaomi’s upcoming MIUI 9 OS with Android Nougat. The Chinese smartphone maker has already confirmed that MIUI will be announced before August 16, and Mi 5X could be the first smartphone by the company to ship with the new operating software. Xiaomi Mi 5X is rumoured to feature a 5.5-inch full HD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels.

Xiaomi Mi 5X will most likely be powered by a Qualocmm Snapdragon 660 processor, though a leaked poster has hinted at Snapdragon 625 processor in Mi 5X. It will either have 4GB or 6GB RAM. Coming to pricing, the Mi 5X will have cost Yuan 1999 and that’s around Rs 18,995 on conversion.

