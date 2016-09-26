Xiaomi Mi 5s: Camera samples shared ahead of launch, new photos leaked

Xiaomi Mi 5s is all set to launch tomorrow: Camera sample shared by CEO Lei Jun. (Source: Lei Jun Weibo account) Xiaomi Mi 5s is all set to launch tomorrow: Camera sample shared by CEO Lei Jun. (Source: Lei Jun Weibo account)

Xiaomi is set to launch Mi 5s tomorrow on September 27 in China, and CEO Lei Jun has shared sample pictures taken from the phone launch. Additionally leaked images have revealed more features of Mi 5s device, according to a report on GizmoChina.

Lei Jun’s post claims the photo has not been edited at all, and shows a sunset shot taken from a boat. On September 24, the CEO had also posted more pictures from the Mi 5s, and his post said the camera is very good on this phone, and he could not help himself from sharing these. The photos also says shared from Mi 5s. So it looks like the Mi Note S as some reports had claimed is not launching

Additionally Mi 5s photos leaked showed a device behind held by someone with white gloves, which could have been taken in a manufacturing plant, but there’s no way of confirming this. The phone looks like a bigger version of the Mi 5 and is similar to the leaked photos of the earlier flagship.

The new set of photos also show the ‘ultrasonic fingerprint scanner’ on the front, which has a round shape. There’s also a black render of the Xiaomi Mi 5s and another set of photos showcasing the dual-rear camera setup.

Xiaomi recently launched Redmi Pro smartphone with a dual-rear camera setup in China, although the phone has not yet made its way into India. Xiaomi’s invite for tomorrow’s event has a large ‘S’ on it, hinting the Mi 5s.

Xiaomi’s new teasers have confirmed a dual camera setup on this phone, and also showcased a score of 1,64,119 on Antutu. Earlier leaks on the Mi 5s have suggested that the phone is powered by a Snapdragon 821 processor, and is paired with an Adreno 530 GPU. The phone is also supposed to run on 6GB RAM along with 256GB storage.

For Xiaomi, the Mi 5 hasn’t turned out to be the mid-range flagship it had hoped it would be; even though it has mostly positive reviews. Mi 5’s major problems were the overheating, software issues and the lack of an exceptional camera, according to our review. But it looks like the Mi 5s will be a new attempt at a flagship.

Xiaomi’s new product launches usually come after weeks of buzz and teasers from the company. With the Mi 5, sample photos were shared extensively before the actual launch as well. While the Mi 5 had a more compact design with a 5.12-inch display, the new Mi 5s is likely to feature a bigger 5.5-inch display. It will be interesting to see if Xiaomi launches this new flagship in other countries as well, including India. Also how Xiaomi implements the dual camera setup will be closely watched.

