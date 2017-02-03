Xiaomi Mi 5c to come with Snapdragon 625; Mi 6 specs also leaked

Xiaomi Mi 5c to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor and 3GB RAM. Xiaomi Mi 5c to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor and 3GB RAM.

Xiaomi has been rumoured to launch a new mid-end smartphone in the market, and looks like the device will be the successor to the Mi 4c. The new phone, to be called ‘Mi 5c’, is expected to be an affordable smartphone, according to GizChina. The report, which is yet to be verified, allegedly sheds light on the handset’s hardware specifications.

The mid-end Mi 5c is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 625 processor alongside 3GB RAM and 64GB of internal memory. As for the camera, the phone is tipped to feature a 12-megapixel rear shooter and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. The upcoming Mi 5c will run MIUI 8, based on Android Nougat.

At the same time, the Mi 5c has made its appearance on the website of China Quality Certification Center (3C). The certification site reveals that the phone will use a 5V/2A power adapter, which simply means the Mi 5c will not use fast charging support. The Xiaomi-made smartphone is said to come with a large 5.5-inch Full HD (1080p) display with 2.5D curved glass protection. Apparently the device is code-named, ‘Xiaomi Meri’.

Live images of the phone have also been leaked, giving us a closer look the Mi 5c. The device in question, the Mi 5c, doesn’t look like its predecessor in terms of design. The device sports a sleek frame with rounded edges, the fingerprint sensor is embedded in the home button. The speaker grill is situated on the bottom, and the volume rocker and power buttons can be found on the right side.

Additionally, the Mi Mix maker is said to be launching the Mi 6, sometime in July. The highlighted feature of the Mi 6 will be the Snapdragon 835 processor under the hood, but now a report from GizChina claims the device may come with a lower clocked version of the SD 835. The report says the phone will be clocked down to 1.8Ghz, as Xiaomi want to increase the battery performance of the phone.

Previous reports in the past claim the device will come in three variants using chipsets from Qualcomm and MediaTek. The most expensive variant, the one with a Snapdragon 835 SoC, will have a dual-curved display and 6GB RAM. There have also been reports circulating about the delay in the launch of the Mi 6 due to supply-related issues of the Snapdragon 835 processor. Apparently, Samsung is hoarding the latest chipsets from Qualcomm and reserving them for the Galaxy S8.

