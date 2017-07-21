Xiaomi Mi 3rd anniversary sale day 2: Redmi 4, Redmi 4A at Re 1 flash sale, and more

Xiaomi’s Mi 3rd anniversary sale is on its second and final day today: Redmi 4, Redmi 4A will be part of the Re 1 flash sale. Xiaomi’s Mi 3rd anniversary sale is on its second and final day today: Redmi 4, Redmi 4A will be part of the Re 1 flash sale.

Xiaomi’s Mi 3rd anniversary sale is on its second and final day today, and once again the company has some deals up for grabs. Xiaomi has adopted Re 1 flash sale bidding for some of its products, and as well as bidding based sale for some products. All of these sales will take place at different timings.

Xiaomi’s Mi Max 2 smartphone will be on sale today as well, but there is no discount on this. The price for this 6.44-inch phone is Rs 16,999, and it comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage on board. For today’s Re 1 flash sale, the Redmi 4 will be on sale first at 11.00 am. Xiaomi is offering 10 units of Redmi 4 during this flash sale, and users will have to share about the contest on their social media channels in order to stand a chance at winning.

Xiaomi’s Redmi 4A will also be part of the Re 1 flash sale at 1 pm on Mi.com and the Mi website. Once again only 10 units of the phone will be part of this, and only the 2GB RAM+ 16 GB storage version can be purchased at this low price. Other products listed in the Re 1 sale at Mi VR headset, Mi Powerbank 2 with 10000 mAh, Selfie Stick and Wi-Fi Repeater 2.

The bidding based sale will start 2 pm onward, and there are four slots for these: 2 pm, 4 pm, 6 pm and 8 pm. For those who want to buy the Redmi Note 4, the phone will be part of the bidding sale at 6 pm, for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage version. However, only three units can be won in the bidding sale. The bid has to be lowest, but not unique and users can win the smartphone at that particular price.

Xiaomi Redmi 4, Redmi 4A and Redmi Note 4 smartphones will also be part of the regular sale at 12 pm on the Mi.com website for those who are interested. Redmi 4A is priced at Rs 5,999, Redmi 4 starts at Rs 6,999 onwards, while Redmi Note 4 starts at Rs 9,999 going up all the way to Rs 12,999.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd