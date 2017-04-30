Xiaomi may have killed off Mi 6 Plus: Report

The news of Xiaomi scrapping the Mi 6 Plus will surely disappoint Mi fans. The news of Xiaomi scrapping the Mi 6 Plus will surely disappoint Mi fans.

While we’re all waiting for Xiaomi to launch the Mi 6 Plus, it’s possible that the company might not bring the device to the market at all. A new report out of China claims that Xiaomi has apparently cancelled the smartphone. Instead, the company will launch the Mi Note 3 which will be released in the third quarter of this year.

The information about the cancellation of the Mi 6 Plus has been shared on China’s social media platform Weibo, claims GizmoChina. The post which appeared in a group discussion reveals that the Mi 6 Plus has been scrapped by the company. While the reason for not launching the Mi 6 Plus is still a mystery, it’s being said that the Mi 6 will be the only smartphone under the Mi 6 range – at least for now.

The news of Xiaomi scrapping the Mi 6 Plus will surely disappoint Mi fans. This means those who have been looking forward to get a large screen high-end smartphone, might have to wait for the Mi Note 3. Xiaomi has been working on the Mi Note 3 for a while now and recently it was reported that the device would be equally impressive.

If rumours have anything to go by, the Mi Note 3 will be quite a powerful smartphone. The device is expected to come with a 5.7-inch QHD (2560×1440) display, Snapdragon 835 processor, 6GB/8GB RAM, and 128GB/256GB storage. The smartphone might come pre-installed with MIUI 9, based on the next-generation of Google’s Android mobile OS.

Xiaomi hasn’t revealed anything about the Mi Note 3 so there’s certainly an air of mystery surrounding it right now. We should have more on the Mi Note 3 in the near future, so stay tuned.

