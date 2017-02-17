Xiaomi MAE136 and MBE6A5 smartphones spotted on TENAA

Xiaomi MBE6A5, on the other hand, will have a 5.5-inch full HD display (1920×1080 pixels). (Source: TENAA) Xiaomi MBE6A5, on the other hand, will have a 5.5-inch full HD display (1920×1080 pixels). (Source: TENAA)

Xiaomi is working on two new mid-range smartphones, specifications and images of which have been leaked on Chinese certification site TENAA. The new Xiaomi devices have model numbers – MAE136 and MBE6A5 – and they both pack a 4,000 mAh battery, 13MP rear camera as well as 5MP front shooter. Xiaomi MAE136 is being touted as Redmi 5 or Mi5c, while MBE6A5 could be another variant of Mi5c smartphones.

Both MAE136 and MBE6A5 will support two SIM cards and have a fingerprint scanner on the back cover. Of course, we’ll have to wait for Xiaomi’s confirmation to know the official names of the devices.

As per TENAA listing, the MAE136 will feature a 5-inch HD display (720×1280 pixels). There will be an octa-core processor in MAE136, clocked at 1.4GHz with 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM (expandable up to 128GB via microSD card). It will run Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow.

On the connectivity front, it will support 4G LTE, Bluetooth 4.1, WiFi (802.11 b/g/n), GPS, and a microUSB port. Sensors on the device include Gravity, Distance and Light. The dimensions of the device are 139.24 × 69.94 × 8.65 mm. It weighs 150 grams. The smartphone could be launched in gold, rose gold, matte black, and dark grey colour variants.

Xiaomi MBE6A5, on the other hand, will have a 5.5-inch full HD display (1920×1080 pixels). There will be a deca-core processor clocked at 2.0GHz. The handset will come with 3GB RAM and 64GB internal storage (expandable up to 32GB via microSD card). It will run Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

The MBE6A5 will support 4G LTE, WiFi (802.11 b/g/n), Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, a microUSB port. Sensors include Gravity, Distance and Light. It will measure 151 x 76 x 8.35 mm and weigh 170 grams. The smartphone will be available in gold and silver grey colour options.

