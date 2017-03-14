Xiaomi India claims to have sold over 1 million Redmi Note 4 units in 45 days

Xiaomi had previously claimed it sold 2,50,000 units of the Redmi Note 4 on Flipkart and Mi.com in just under 10 minutes on January 23. Xiaomi had previously claimed it sold 2,50,000 units of the Redmi Note 4 on Flipkart and Mi.com in just under 10 minutes on January 23.

Xiaomi claims to have sold over 1 million units of its Redmi Note 4 smartphone in India, since its first sale on January 23. Manu Kumar Jain, Vice President and Managing Director for Xiaomi India put out a post on Facebook saying Redmi Note 4 has become the first smartphone in India to sell more than million units in just 45 days from its launch.

Jain has announced a contest as well, which gives one lucky winner a chance to win Redmi Note 4 smartphone (4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant). Users need to share Jain’s Facebook post in order to win the smartphone.

Xiaomi had previously claimed it sold 2,50,000 units of the Redmi Note 4 on Flipkart and Mi.com in just under 10 minutes on January 23. Xiaomi’s Redmi series has doen quite well in India, but its more expensive phones like the Mi 5, failed to live up to the hype.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4’s base model with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage costs Rs 9,999. The 3GB RAM+32GB storage variant is priced at Rs 10,999, and the higher end 4GB RAM+64GB storage version costs Rs 12,999. The smartphone can be bought from either Flipkart or company’s own portal Mi.com.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 has a metal unibody design with a curved back. There’s 2.5D arc glass on top. It sports a 5.5-inches full HD display and fingerprint scanner is at the back. The battery is 4,100 mAh.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is powered by a Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor with Adreno 506 GPU. It gets a 13MP rear camera with PDAF, f/2.0 aperture and 5MP camera on the front. The Redmi Note 4 runs MIUI 8 beta based on Android Marshmallow. This is a dual-SIM smartphone but with a hybrid SIM slot. The phone supports 4G VoLTE in India.

In our review, we like the phone’s battery life, and the overall performance. The UI is boosted with some nifty features like dual apps, which will let users run two WhatsApp accounts. However, the camera’s low light performance is still an issue.

