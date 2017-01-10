Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 India launch on Jan 19, will have Snapdragon SoC

Xiaomi is hosting an event on January 19 in India, and a new Redmi smartphone is expected. Xiaomi is hosting an event on January 19 in India, and a new Redmi smartphone is expected.

Xiaomi has sent out media invites confirming an event on January 19 in New Delhi, and it looks like a new Redmi phone will be launched. The Chinese technology start-up is currently been hosting an explorer contest with its fans, where it has given out its latest Redmi device to these users. Xiaomi will let them test out the phone before it is officially launched. According to various leaks, Xiaomi will launch the new Redmi Note 4 smartphone at the event.

Xiaomi, which recently reported that it crossed $1 billion in revenue for the year 2016 in India, is gearing up to introduce a new device in its highly successful Redmi series. Last year’s Redmi Note 3 was the highest-selling online device from the company. According to IDC data, Xiaomi is already in number three position in terms of individual smartphone vendors in India.

Redmi Note 4 was unveiled in China last year and features a full metal unibody design coupled with a big 4,100 mAh battery, which was also the highlight of the earlier Note 3 smartphone. The Redmi Note 4 comes in two storage options – 2GB RAM+16GB ROM and 3GB RAM+64GB ROM in China and has a 5.5-inch full HD display (1920×1080 pixels) with 2.5D arc glass design, a 13MP primary camera, and 5MP front camera. The Note 4 has a fingerprint scanner at the back.

In India, Xiaomi is expected to introduce the phone with a Qualcomm processor, since it is not allowed to sell MediaTek processor phones here due to a patent dispute with Ericsson. Earlier a Redmi Note 4X smartphone was leaked from China, which runs Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow with MIUI 8.1 on top, and features 4GB RAM coupled with 64G storage. The processor on this phone is supposed to be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 processor, although this device also has a 5.5-inch Full HD display.

Xiaomi’s event announcement doesn’t given any hints on what to expect from the January 19 launch, but it will likely be the Redmi Note 4. We’ll have to wait and see what all versions of the phone are announced in India, and whether the pricing will start at under Rs 10,000 like it did with the Redmi Note 3’s basic variant.

